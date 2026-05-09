Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Estadio Banorte

Today's game between Cruz Azul and Atlas will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 11:15 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Cruz Azul vs Atlas are listed below. The match is available across several platforms in the United States, giving viewers multiple ways to catch the action.

If you are travelling outside your home country, a VPN may allow you to access your usual streaming service. Connect to a server in your home region and log in as normal to watch the match.

Cruz Azul host Atlas at Estadio Banorte in Liga MX, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into this second meeting of the season.

Cruz Azul sit third in the Clausura standings and have been difficult to beat in recent weeks. Their form has been built on a solid defensive base, though they have shown the ability to score freely when the conditions are right.

The two sides met just days ago, with Cruz Azul winning 3-2 in what was a sharp, competitive match. That result will give the hosts confidence heading into this fixture at home.

Atlas, sitting sixth in the Clausura table, will need to respond after that defeat. They showed defensive discipline in draws against Tigres and Monterrey earlier in April, but their attack has been quiet, and Cruz Azul's backline will be aware of that.

This is a fixture with real stakes in the Clausura race. Cruz Azul will want to consolidate their position near the top, while Atlas need points to keep pace with the clubs above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No injury or suspension information is currently available for Cruz Azul ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atlas are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been provided. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cruz Azul head into this match with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five outings. They beat Atlas 3-2 on May 3 and followed a run of back-to-back draws against Tijuana and Queretaro FC with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Necaxa on April 27. Across those five matches, they have scored ten goals and conceded seven. The two consecutive draws in mid-April showed some inconsistency, but the wins on either side of that run reflect a squad capable of producing when it counts.

Atlas have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five matches. The defeat to Cruz Azul on May 3 ended a three-match unbeaten run that included wins over CF America and Santos Laguna, both by a 1-0 scoreline. They kept clean sheets in three of those five games, conceding only three goals in total, though they scored just three as well. The pattern points to a side that is hard to break down but struggles to create consistently.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on May 3, 2026, when Cruz Azul won 3-2 in a Liga MX match played at Atlas's ground. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Cruz Azul hold the advantage with two wins to Atlas's none, while three matches have ended level. The five meetings have produced 16 goals in total, with several high-scoring draws suggesting these sides tend to produce open encounters.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Cruz Azul are third and Atlas are sixth. The Apertura standings show Cruz Azul also placed third, with Atlas sitting fourteenth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: