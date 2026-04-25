Ekstraklasa - Ekstraklasa Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium, Cracow

Today's game between Cracovia and Pogon Szczecin will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 2:15 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Cracovia vs Pogon Szczecin are listed below. The match is available to watch via Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Cracovia host Pogon Szczecin at the Marshal Jozef Pilsudski Stadium in Krakow in an Ekstraklasa fixture that carries real weight for both clubs in the lower half of the table.

Cracovia arrive at this match in poor form, having lost three of their last five league games. A heavy 4-1 defeat to Rakow Czestochowa last time out will have done little to lift confidence around the club.

Pogon Szczecin are not in a much better position. They have also struggled for consistency in recent weeks, picking up just one win in their last four outings after losing to Lech Poznan on April 18.

With both sides sitting in the bottom half of the Ekstraklasa standings, the points on offer here matter. A loss for either team would push them closer to the relegation picture.

This is a fixture with some history between these clubs, and Pogon have the stronger record in recent meetings. Cracovia will be looking to turn that around on home soil.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Ekstraklasa clash live.

How to watch Cracovia vs Pogon Szczecin with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Cracovia ahead of this fixture, and no projected starting XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

The same applies to Pogon Szczecin, with no team news confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cracovia have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five Ekstraklasa matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Rakow Czestochowa on April 19. They also lost 3-0 to Gornik Zabrze earlier in April, though a 2-2 draw with Arka Gdynia showed some attacking output. Across their last five games, Cracovia have scored five goals and conceded ten.

Pogon Szczecin have won two, drawn none, and lost three of their last five league games. Their most recent result was a 1-2 defeat at Lech Poznan on April 18. They did record a 2-0 win away at Piast Gliwice on April 13, but losses to Legia Warszawa and Lechia Gdansk on either side of that result underline their inconsistency. Pogon have scored six goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on October 25, 2025, when Pogon Szczecin beat Cracovia 2-1 in Szczecin in an Ekstraklasa fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the competition, Pogon have won four times to Cracovia's one, scoring 16 goals to Cracovia's six.

Standings

In the current Ekstraklasa standings, Cracovia sit 13th and Pogon Szczecin are 14th, with the two clubs separated by a narrow margin in the bottom half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cracovia vs Pogon Szczecin today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: