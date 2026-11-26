How to watch Costa Rica U17 vs Brazil U17 with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

World Cup U17 - Game Week 3 27 Nov 2026 - 09:00

Costa Rica U17 face Brazil U17 in a World Cup U17 Group I fixture. The venue and city have not yet been confirmed.

Brazil arrive as the group leaders. They opened with a 2-1 win over Ireland U17 and followed it with a 1-0 victory against Tanzania U17 on November 24.

That is six points from two games and a firm grip on top spot.

Costa Rica sit fourth and need a result. They drew 2-2 with Tanzania U17 on November 21, then lost 0-2 to Ireland U17 on November 24.

The defeat leaves them with a single point and little room for error. Against the group's form side, the task is a steep one.

Here is what we know about how to follow the match.

Official broadcast information for this fixture is not currently available. TV channel and live stream details will be added once they are confirmed.

Team news & squads