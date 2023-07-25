Corinthians vs São Paulo: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Copa do Brasil match between Corinthians and São Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news

Corinthians and Sao Paulo will lock horns against each other in the semi-finals of the Copa do Brasil as both teams look to pave their way to the final of the tournament.

Corinthians beat America MG in the quarter-finals on penalties in the second leg to earn the ticket to the semi-finals as they'll look to get an early lead in the first leg of the clash.

The Brazilian side enters the contest on the back of a goalless draw against Bahai and will be reluctant to produce a better performance this time out.

While Sao Paulo emerged victorious against Palmeiras as they thrashed them 3-1 in the quarter-finals to march ahead in the knockout stage. Sao Paulo has a better chance of qualifying for the next stage despite a shambolic 2-1 defeat against Cuiaba on the weekend.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Corinthians vs São Paulo kick-off time

Date: July 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT Venue: Neo Química Arena

How to watch Corinthians vs São Paulo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available on TV or to stream but viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Corinthians team news

The Brazilian side will miss the services of four crucial players namely Angel Romero, Chrystian Barletta, Paulinho and Gustavo Silva who all are suffering several injuries.

Brazilian midfielder Maycon has impressed since his admission into the club and could once again be an influential cog in Corinthians' starting eleven in the semi-final.

Corinthians Predicted XI: Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Murillo, Santos; Vera, Maycon, Ferreira; Adson, Alberto, Guedes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cassio, Miguel Defenders: Fagner, Gil, Murillo, Santos, Ramos, Caetano, Bidu, Mendez Midfielders: V era, de Salles, Ferreira, Biro, Araujo, De Paula, Roni, Rojas, Barberan Forwards: A dson, Alberto, Guedes, Augusto, Gassova

São Paulo team news

Sao Paulo will be without defender Rafinha who is nursing an injury after picking up a knock in mid July. The midfield duo of Giuliano Galoppo and Talles Costa are also tipped to miss out on the semi-final clash against Corinthians.

Other absentees on the Brazilian side's catalogue are defenders Igor Vinicius and Wellington.

Sao Paulo Predicted XI: Rafael; Mendes, Arboleda, Franco, Paulista; Maia, Neves, Luciano; Rato, Calleri, Nestor.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rafael, Defenders: D. Costa, Franco, Arboleda, Ferraresi, Walce, Belem, Paulista, Patryck, Orejuela, Nathan, Ramos, Lanza Midfielders: Maia, Luan, Mendez, Neves, Nestor, Rodriguinho, Anderson, Rato, Vilhena, Paulo, David, Alisson Forwards: Calleri, Luciano, Juan

Head-to-Head Record

Corinthians and Sao Paulo have shared the spoils thrice in the past five games while both teams have won one game each.

Date Match Competition 15 May 2023 Corinthians 1-1 Sao Paulo Serie A 30 January 2023 Sao Paulo 1-2 Corinthians Paulista A1 12 September 2022 Sao Paulo 1-1 Corinthians Serie A 23 May 2022 Corinthians 1-1 Sao Paulo Serie A 28 March 2022 Sao Paulo 2-1 Corinthians Paulista A1

