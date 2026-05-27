Today's game between Corinthians and Club Atletico Platense will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Corinthians vs Club Atletico Platense are listed below. Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect are all carrying the match, giving viewers in the United States multiple ways to follow the action live.

Corinthians host Club Atletico Platense in Group E of the Copa Libertadores, with the Brazilian club looking to protect their position at the top of the table.

Fernando Diniz's side come into this fixture in mixed domestic form but with their continental campaign firmly on track. A draw against Penarol in their last Libertadores outing kept them top of Group E, and they will be determined to build on that platform at home.

Memphis Depay has been central to Corinthians' attacking play this season. Teammate Zakaria Labyad has publicly called on the club to extend the Dutch forward's contract, a sign of just how much the squad values his contribution across both competitions.

Platense arrive as the group's second-placed side, meaning this match has genuine implications for how the standings shape up. Walter Zunino's team have shown they can compete in South American football, but their recent form has been inconsistent, with a defeat to Santa Fe in their last Libertadores outing a concern.

The Argentine club beat Santa Fe 2-1 in an earlier group fixture and drew 1-1 with Penarol, results that underline their capacity to take points off quality opposition. Whether they can do so away from home against a Corinthians side with something to prove is the central question.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Corinthians vs Club Atletico Platense, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Corinthians vs Club Atletico Platense with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Fernando Diniz has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by Corinthians. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Walter Zunino's Platense are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors, and no projected XI has been named. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Corinthians have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A win over Atletico MG on May 24, which followed a 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Penarol. Earlier in the run, they beat Sao Paulo 3-2 in the league and Barra FC 1-0 in cup action, though a 3-1 Serie A defeat to Botafogo RJ represents the low point of that sequence. Corinthians have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Platense have a more uneven recent record, winning one, drawing two, and losing two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 Copa Libertadores defeat to Santa Fe on May 20, and they also lost 0-2 to Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional. A 1-1 draw with Penarol in the Libertadores and a Copa Argentina win over San Martin San Juan provide some balance, as does an earlier 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Santa Fe on April 29.





Head-to-Head Record

COR Last match CAP 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Club Atletico Platense 0 - 2 Corinthians 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data ended in a 2-0 Corinthians win, with Platense as the home team in that Copa Libertadores fixture on April 10, 2026. That result gave Corinthians an early advantage in the group and will serve as a reference point for both sides as they meet again.

Standings

In Group E of the Copa Libertadores, Corinthians currently sit first while Club Atletico Platense are second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Club Atletico Platense today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: