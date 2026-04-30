Today's game between Corinthians and Club Atletico Penarol will kick-off at Apr 30, 2026, 8:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Corinthians vs Penarol are listed below. Viewers in the United States have several ways to follow the Copa Libertadores action.

Corinthians host Club Atletico Penarol in a Copa Libertadores Group E fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides at this stage of the continental competition.

Corinthians arrive in good form domestically, with back-to-back Serie A points keeping their rhythm steady. Their Copa Libertadores campaign has also gathered momentum, and the atmosphere at their home ground should give them a familiar edge.

The club has had no shortage of storylines this season. Jesse Lingard, who joined from free agency in March, has settled quickly into life in São Paulo. The former Manchester United midfielder scored his first goal for the club in a Copa do Brasil win over Barra, celebrating in his trademark style, and his presence adds a different dimension to Corinthians' attacking play.

Penarol arrive from Uruguay carrying a difficult run of results. Three defeats in their last five matches, including a loss to Platense in this same competition, have put pressure on their Group E standing. They showed some resilience in a 2-2 draw with Juventud de las Piedras, but consistency has been hard to find.

The Uruguayan side are no strangers to South American competition, with a history in the Copa Libertadores that commands respect. But their current form suggests Corinthians will be favourites to take three points on home soil.

This is a fixture that could go some way to deciding the shape of Group E. Penarol need a result; Corinthians will be looking to cement their position at the top of the table.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Corinthians vs Penarol, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Corinthians vs Club Atletico Penarol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Corinthians ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Penarol have also yet to release official team news, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Corinthians head into this match with a solid recent record, winning three and drawing two of their last five games across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Serie A win over Vasco da Gama on April 26. They also beat Barra 1-0 in the Copa do Brasil and defeated Santa Fe 2-0 in the Copa Libertadores during that run. Both draws came against Vitoria and Palmeiras, each finishing 0-0. Corinthians scored three goals and conceded none across those five matches, keeping clean sheets in four of them.

Penarol's recent form tells a different story. They have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches, with their most recent game a 1-0 Primera Division defeat to Montevideo Wanderers on April 26. They also lost 1-2 to Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores and were beaten 0-2 by Liverpool FC in the league. Their two draws came against Juventud de las Piedras, 2-2, and Santa Fe, 1-1 in the Copa Libertadores. Penarol scored four goals and conceded seven across those five outings.





Head-to-Head Record

COR Last 2 matches PEN 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Club Atletico Penarol 4 - 0 Corinthians

Corinthians 0 - 2 Club Atletico Penarol 0 Goals scored 6 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 0/2





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in the 2021 Copa Sudamericana, when Penarol beat Corinthians 4-0 at home on May 14 of that year. The tie's first leg, played at Corinthians' ground on April 29, 2021, ended 0-2 in Penarol's favour. Across those two meetings, Penarol won both fixtures and outscored Corinthians 6-0 in total.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group E, Corinthians currently sit first, while Penarol are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Corinthians vs Club Atletico Penarol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: