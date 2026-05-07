Today's game between Coquimbo Unido and Universitario de Deportes will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 8:00 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Coquimbo Unido vs Universitario de Deportes are listed below. US viewers can watch this Copa Libertadores fixture through Fubo or Fanatiz.

If you are travelling outside the United States and cannot access your usual streaming service, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch live as if you were back home.

Coquimbo Unido host Universitario de Deportes in a Copa Libertadores Group B fixture that carries genuine consequences for both sides at this stage of the competition.

Coquimbo arrive at this match in difficult form. The Chilean side have lost their last two games, including a 3-0 Copa Libertadores defeat to Tolima and a 3-1 reverse against Colo Colo in the Primera Division. Their only continental win in recent weeks came against this same Universitario side, a 2-0 away victory in Lima in April.

That result gives Coquimbo a psychological edge heading into this rematch, though their broader form suggests a side that has struggled to build any sustained momentum. A win at home would go some way to steadying their Group B campaign.

Universitario come into this fixture with mixed but more encouraging recent form. Back-to-back Copa Libertadores wins over Nacional and a solid domestic run have lifted confidence in Lima, and the Peruvian club will be looking to build on that momentum on the road.

In Group B, Universitario sit one place above Coquimbo in third, meaning both sides are fighting to avoid the bottom of the table and keep their continental ambitions alive. The gap between them is narrow, and the outcome of this match could reshape the group standings with significant rounds still to play.

For viewers in the United States, the match is available to watch live. Read on for the full breakdown of TV channels, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Coquimbo Unido vs Universitario de Deportes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Coquimbo Unido. There are no confirmed injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Universitario de Deportes also have no confirmed squad information at this time. Details on injuries, suspensions, and any probable lineup will be published as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Coquimbo Unido have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Colo Colo in the Chilean Primera Division on May 3. Earlier in the run, they beat Union La Calera 2-1 away from home, though losses to Tolima and Colo Colo have weighed heavily on their record. In continental play, their 2-0 win over Universitario in Lima stands as their only Copa Libertadores success across the five-game stretch.

Universitario have posted three wins and two losses in their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 4-2 Copa Libertadores win over Nacional on April 30, a result that followed a 4-1 domestic victory over Deportivo Garcilaso. The Peruvian side scored 12 goals across the five games and conceded seven, reflecting an attacking threat that has grown sharper in recent weeks.





Head-to-Head Record

COQ Last match UNI 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Universitario de Deportes 0 - 2 Coquimbo Unido 2 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1





The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data took place on April 15, 2026, in the Copa Libertadores group stage. Universitario hosted Coquimbo Unido in Lima, and the Chilean visitors won 2-0. That result is the sole head-to-head reference available, and Coquimbo hold the advantage from that single encounter.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group B, Universitario de Deportes sit third and Coquimbo Unido are fourth. Both sides are in the lower half of the group, and the result of this fixture will directly affect which club has a clearer path toward the knockout rounds.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Coquimbo Unido vs Universitario de Deportes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: