Connecticut Huskies vs Maryland Terrapins kick-off time

12 Sept 2026 - 15:30 Rentschler Field

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 2 matchup between the Connecticut Huskies and the Maryland Terrapins. The game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 12, at 15:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream UConn vs Maryland

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using the CBS Sports app or directly through your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS Sports Network. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS Sports Network to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

UConn vs Maryland Preview

UConn enters Saturday’s game at 1-0 after beating Lafayette 56-7 in its season opener. Quarterback Kalieb Osborne completed 19 of 26 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 90 yards and two more scores. Javon Brown added six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, while the Huskies built a 49-0 lead before Lafayette scored late. UConn finished with a balanced offensive performance and will now face a major step up in competition.

Maryland is also 1-0 after shutting out Hampton 62-0. The Terrapins rushed for 365 yards, with DeJuan Williams posting a career-high 116 yards and two touchdowns. Maryland’s defense held Hampton to just 85 total yards and recorded five sacks. Quarterback Malik Washington is back after throwing for 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns as a freshman last season, giving the Terrapins an experienced option as they head to UConn.