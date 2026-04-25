Today's game between Columbus Crew and Philadelphia Union will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 7:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to Major League Soccer, meaning this game will be available to watch live through the Apple TV app.

MLS coverage is now included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, so existing subscribers can stream the match at no extra cost. The app is available across smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

Columbus Crew host Philadelphia Union at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference matchup.

The Crew come into this fixture off the back of a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over LA Galaxy, their most recent MLS result. That win helped steady a run that had included a defeat to New England Revolution and a draw with Orlando City.

Philadelphia arrive in Ohio with mixed form of their own. The Union drew 3-3 with Toronto FC in their last outing, a result that continued a sequence of draws and defeats stretching back several weeks. They have managed just one win from their last five across all competitions.

In the Eastern Conference standings, Columbus sit ninth while Philadelphia are positioned 14th, meaning both clubs are eager to pick up points and close the gap on the playoff places.

It sets up a fixture where neither side can afford to be passive. The Crew will back themselves at home, where they have shown they can score goals and control matches. The Union will be looking for something more consistent after a run of results that has left them needing a response.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS game live.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Columbus Crew ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been confirmed at this stage.

Philadelphia Union also have no reported injuries or suspensions listed at this time, and no projected XI has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Columbus Crew have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win over LA Galaxy, following a 2-1 loss to New England Revolution. Earlier in the run, they beat Richmond Kickers 3-0 in the US Open Cup and defeated Atlanta United 3-1. They drew 1-1 with Orlando City in between those results. Across the five games, Columbus scored nine goals and conceded five.

Philadelphia Union have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent game ended 3-3 against Toronto FC, while they drew 0-0 with DC United the week before. The Union's only win in the run came away at CF Montreal, where they won 2-1. They lost 2-1 to Charlotte FC and 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC in their other two fixtures. Philadelphia scored seven goals and conceded eight across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on June 29, 2025, when Columbus Crew beat Philadelphia Union 1-0 at home in MLS. Before that, the sides drew 2-2 at Philadelphia on May 10, 2025. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Columbus have won three times, with one draw and one Philadelphia win. Columbus have scored nine goals across those five meetings, with Philadelphia netting six.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Columbus Crew currently sit ninth while Philadelphia Union are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: