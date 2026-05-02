Today's game between Columbus Crew and Minnesota United will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 7:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive broadcast rights to Major League Soccer, meaning this game is available to watch live through the Apple TV app.

In a change introduced for the 2026 season, MLS has discontinued the standalone Season Pass. All regular-season matches, playoff games, and Leagues Cup fixtures are now included within a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no additional pass required. Existing subscribers can stream the match at no extra cost.

The Apple TV app is available across smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and access your subscription as normal. Sign up to a reputable provider, connect to a US server, clear your browser cache, and then open the Apple TV app to stream the match.

Columbus Crew host Minnesota United at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight for both sides of the conference divide.

The Crew arrive in good form. Back-to-back MLS wins over LA Galaxy and Philadelphia Union have steadied the ship after an earlier defeat to New England Revolution, and Columbus will be looking to make their home ground count.

Minnesota come into this one in a more complicated position. James Rodriguez made his first MLS start for the Loons last weekend against Los Angeles FC, showing flashes of quality, but the result went against them. A 1-0 defeat to LAFC was followed by a US Open Cup exit at the hands of San Jose Earthquakes, leaving Minnesota with back-to-back losses heading into this trip east.

The Western Conference standings give Minnesota extra motivation. The Loons sit fifth in the West and will be eager to arrest their recent slide before it costs them ground on the teams above them. Columbus, sitting eighth in the East, are equally determined to build on their recent momentum and push toward the playoff positions.

With a World Cup on the horizon this summer, Rodriguez will be keen to show Colombia fans he belongs on that stage. His presence gives Minnesota a creative threat that Columbus will need to account for, even if the Loons' recent results have been disappointing.

For Columbus, this is a chance to extend their winning run on home soil and consolidate a position in the Eastern Conference table that has shown signs of improvement in recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Columbus Crew ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage.

Minnesota United also have no reported injuries, suspensions, or projected XI confirmed. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available from both clubs.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Columbus Crew have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Philadelphia Union, following a 2-1 win against LA Galaxy. Earlier in the run, Columbus beat Richmond Kickers 3-0 in the US Open Cup, lost 2-1 to New England Revolution, and drew 1-1 with Orlando City. The Crew have shown the ability to put games to bed at home and will carry confidence into this fixture.

Minnesota United have recorded two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five outings. Their most recent results have been difficult: a 1-0 league loss to Los Angeles FC was followed by a 4-2 US Open Cup defeat to San Jose Earthquakes. Before that run of losses, the Loons won back-to-back games, beating FC Dallas 1-0 away and Portland Timbers 2-0, and progressed in the US Open Cup with a 0-0 win over Sacramento Republic FC. Minnesota have scored three goals and conceded six across their last five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 2, 2024, when Minnesota United and Columbus Crew drew 1-1 in an MLS fixture at Allianz Field. Before that, the sides drew 3-3 in the 2023 Leagues Cup when Columbus hosted at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Columbus hold a slight edge with two wins to Minnesota's one, alongside two draws. The sides have shown a tendency to share the spoils, with three of the five meetings ending level.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Columbus Crew currently sit eighth. Minnesota United are fifth in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Minnesota United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: