Today's game between Columbus Crew and Atlanta United will kick-off at May 24, 2026, 5:00 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer, and this game is available to watch live through the Apple TV app. For the 2026 season, MLS no longer sells a standalone Season Pass. Every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can stream at no extra cost. The app works on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

Columbus Crew host Atlanta United at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field in Columbus in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that neither side can afford to lose. Both clubs sit in the bottom two of the Eastern Conference standings, and the gap between them is narrow enough to make this a direct six-pointer.

The Crew are in the middle of a turbulent period. Henrik Rydstrom was sacked as head coach after overseeing just three wins in 14 games to open the season, with Laurent Courtois stepping in as interim manager. Columbus sit 13th in the East and have lost seven league games this season, leaving Courtois with an immediate task to arrest the slide.

Their recent form offers little comfort. Columbus have lost three of their last four MLS outings, including defeats to Red Bull New York, New York City FC, and Minnesota United. A 1-1 draw at Philadelphia Union was the only point they have managed in the league across that stretch. They did beat New York City FC 1-0 in the US Open Cup on May 20, but domestic cup form is a thin consolation when league survival is the pressing concern.

Atlanta United arrive in Ohio carrying their own problems. Gerardo Martino's side sit 14th in the East, one place and a handful of points below their hosts, and they were knocked out of the US Open Cup last week with a 4-1 loss to Orlando City. Their MLS form has been inconsistent, with a draw against Orlando City sandwiched between defeats to LA Galaxy and that cup exit.

The Five Stripes have shown they can score goals. They beat CF Montreal 3-1 in early May and have produced enough attacking moments to suggest the quality is there. But results have not followed with any regularity, and Martino's squad needs points on the road if they are to climb away from the foot of the table.

Head-to-head history between these clubs has been entertaining and unpredictable, with the Crew holding the better of recent meetings. Columbus won 3-1 at home in June 2025 and beat Atlanta 3-1 away in April 2026, so the visitors will need to find a response on familiar turf.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United, including the TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable starting XI has been released. It is worth noting that Courtois took charge following the dismissal of Henrik Rydstrom earlier this month, so the squad's shape under the new manager is still taking form. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected lineup have been announced for the visitors. Check back nearer the match for the latest squad updates.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Columbus Crew have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 US Open Cup win over New York City FC on May 20, but their league form tells a harder story. The Crew drew 1-1 at Philadelphia Union on May 16 before losing 3-2 to Red Bull New York, 3-0 to New York City FC, and 2-3 to Minnesota United in MLS. Across those five matches, Columbus scored eight goals and conceded nine, with their three league defeats all coming by multiple goals.

Atlanta United have taken two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-1 US Open Cup defeat to Orlando City on May 19. In MLS, they drew 1-1 with Orlando City on May 16 and lost 1-2 to LA Galaxy before that. The Five Stripes beat CF Montreal 3-1 in early May and won 2-0 at Charlotte FC in the US Open Cup in late April. Atlanta scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on April 4, 2026, when Columbus Crew won 3-1 away at Atlanta United in MLS. Before that, the sides met in September 2025 in a remarkable contest that Columbus won 5-4 in Atlanta. Going further back, Columbus won 3-1 at home in June 2025, while Atlanta claimed a 2-1 home win in July 2024. The earliest fixture in this dataset saw Columbus win 1-0 at home in February 2024. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Columbus hold a clear advantage with four wins to Atlanta's one.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Columbus Crew sit 13th and Atlanta United are 14th, placing both clubs in the bottom two of the table heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: