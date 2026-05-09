Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and St. Louis City will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 9:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match, Leagues Cup fixture, and playoff game in 2026. Coverage is built directly into a standard Apple TV subscription, so existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. The app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android devices.

Apple TV carries MLS rights across more than 100 countries, so travelling viewers can access the stream in most regions without any extra steps. If you are in a country where Apple TV's sports content is restricted, connecting through a VPN to a US server before launching the app will restore full access.

Colorado Rapids host St. Louis City at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture. Both sides arrive at this game in poor form, making three points a genuine necessity rather than a bonus.

Colorado have struggled for consistency in recent weeks. The Rapids have lost three of their last four MLS matches, including defeats to Houston Dynamo and Vancouver Whitecaps, and have not found the net in any of those losses. Their only bright spot in that stretch was a US Open Cup win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

St. Louis City are in similarly troubled waters. Pat Noonan's side have lost their last two MLS outings, falling 2-0 to Austin FC most recently and 3-2 to San Jose Earthquakes before that. A 4-1 hammering by Seattle Sounders in April added to a difficult run that has left them rooted near the foot of the Western Conference.

The standings tell the story plainly. Colorado sit ninth in the West while St. Louis are down in 14th, and a defeat for either side would deepen their respective problems. For the Rapids, home advantage at Dick's Sporting Goods Park offers at least some comfort.

History gives Colorado a slight edge in this fixture. The Rapids won the last meeting between these clubs 1-0 in May 2025, and their record across recent head-to-head clashes is broadly positive.

Both managers will know that a performance without the right result will not be enough. Points are what matter now.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Colorado Rapids ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases its squad news.

St. Louis City are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further details are expected to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colorado Rapids have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo FC in MLS on May 3. Before that, a 3-1 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps and a 2-3 defeat to Inter Miami CF rounded out a difficult league run. A goalless draw with Los Angeles FC was the other MLS result in this stretch, while a US Open Cup win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks provided the only victory. Colorado have struggled to score in their recent league outings, failing to find the net in three of their last four MLS games.

St. Louis City have won one and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Austin FC in MLS. A 3-2 loss to San Jose Earthquakes and a heavy 4-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders also feature in this run. A 1-2 US Open Cup win over Chicago Fire FC offered brief relief, as did a 4-0 cup victory over FC Tulsa earlier in April. St. Louis have conceded ten goals across their last four competitive matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-0 Colorado Rapids win at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on May 25, 2025, in Major League Soccer. Before that, the two clubs played out a goalless draw when St. Louis hosted Colorado in February 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, Colorado hold a clear advantage, winning three times to St. Louis's one, with one draw. The most lopsided result in that sequence came in July 2024, when the Rapids beat St. Louis 4-1 at home.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, Colorado Rapids currently sit ninth while St. Louis City are placed 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: