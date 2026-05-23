Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Today's game between Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 9:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas are listed below. This MLS fixture is available to watch on Apple TV, which holds global broadcasting rights for every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture in 2026. Major League Soccer no longer sells a standalone season pass. All MLS content is included within a standard Apple TV subscription, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. The Apple TV app is available on smart TVs, gaming consoles including PlayStation and Xbox, and iOS and Android mobile devices.

Colorado Rapids host FC Dallas at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City in a Major League Soccer Western Conference fixture that carries real significance for both clubs in the standings.

The Rapids come into this game sitting 11th in the Western Conference, and Matt Wells' side are in desperate need of points. Their league form has been poor, with three defeats in their last four MLS outings, and they have struggled to find the net with any consistency.

A midweek US Open Cup win over San Jose Earthquakes — a 2-0 result on May 21 — offered some relief, but Colorado know that cup form counts for little if they continue to slide in the league table.

FC Dallas arrive in Commerce City in considerably better shape. Eric Quill's side sit fifth in the West and have shown genuine quality at times this season. Sam Sarver caught the eye recently with a late winner and a bit of crowd banter that generated plenty of buzz around the club.

Dallas come off the back of a 2-3 win at San Jose Earthquakes in MLS on May 17, a result that keeps them well placed in the top half of the Western Conference. Their ability to grind out results on the road makes them a threat in any away fixture.

The gap between these two sides in the table tells its own story. Colorado need a win to ease the pressure on their season, while Dallas will be looking to consolidate their position and keep pace with the clubs above them.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids head coach Matt Wells has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released by the club. No projected XI is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad news becomes available.

FC Dallas manager Eric Quill is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information before the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Colorado Rapids have a W2-D0-L3 record from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over San Jose Earthquakes in the US Open Cup on May 21, though their league form tells a harder story. Before that cup win, the Rapids lost 2-1 to Real Salt Lake in MLS on May 17 and fell 0-1 to St. Louis City on May 10. Colorado's only MLS win in this run came away at Minnesota United, a 0-1 result on May 14. They have scored four goals and conceded four across these five matches.

FC Dallas arrive with a W3-D0-L2 record from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-3 win at San Jose Earthquakes on May 17, which followed a 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on May 10. Dallas also beat Red Bull New York 0-2 away from home during this run, though defeats to Vancouver Whitecaps and Seattle Sounders FC highlight the inconsistency that has run through their season. Dallas scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on September 21, 2025, when FC Dallas hosted Colorado Rapids and won 3-1 in MLS. Before that, the sides drew 3-3 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in MLS, Colorado hold two wins to Dallas's one, with one draw, and the sides have combined for 15 goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Western Conference, FC Dallas sit fifth while Colorado Rapids are placed 11th ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: