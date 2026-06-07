Today's game between Colombia and Jordan will kick-off at Jun 7, 2026, 7:00 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Colombia vs Jordan are listed below. US viewers can catch the match on Fubo, ESPN Deportes and Fanatiz.

Colombia and Jordan meet in an international friendly as both nations put the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For Colombia, this is a final tuning exercise before a tournament that carries enormous expectation. Nestor Lorenzo's side are drawn into Group K alongside Portugal, Uzbekistan and DR Congo, and the pressure is on Los Cafeteros to arrive at the World Cup in form and full of confidence.

Their recent friendlies have delivered mixed signals. A 3-1 win over Costa Rica on June 1 provided a timely boost, but back-to-back defeats against France and Croatia in March left questions lingering about how they would cope against elite opposition. James Rodriguez remains the creative heartbeat of this squad, and Colombia's World Cup ambitions rest heavily on the 34-year-old performing at his best.

Jordan arrive in a more difficult moment. The Chivalrous lost 4-1 to Switzerland in their most recent outing on May 31, a result that will have concerned coach and supporters alike. Their Group J campaign at the World Cup pits them against Austria, Algeria and Argentina, and there is plenty of work to do before that competition begins.

Still, Jordan have shown they are capable of competitive performances. A 2-2 draw with Nigeria and another 2-2 draw with Costa Rica in March demonstrated a resilience that will serve them in tight matches. Musa Al-Taamari remains the standard-bearer for a squad that has grown in stature over the past decade.

For both sides, this fixture is about sharpening the details. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs Jordan, including TV channel listings, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Colombia vs Jordan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. Colombia have not released injury or suspension information, and no probable lineup has been confirmed by Nestor Lorenzo's camp. Jordan are in the same position, with no squad updates provided at this stage. This article will be updated with the latest team news closer to kick-off.

Form

Colombia arrive in reasonable shape after their last five matches produced three wins and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over Costa Rica on June 1, a confidence-boosting performance heading into the World Cup. Before that, they suffered losses to France (1-3) and Croatia (1-2) in March, though wins over Australia (3-0) and New Zealand (2-1) in November showed their capacity to dominate lower-ranked opposition. Across those five matches, Colombia scored 10 goals and conceded seven.

Jordan's recent form tells a harder story. Their last five results show one win, two draws and two defeats, with the 4-1 loss to Switzerland on May 31 the most damaging result in that run. They drew 2-2 with both Nigeria and Costa Rica in March, and their sole win across this stretch was a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia at the FIFA Arab Cup in December. Jordan have scored seven goals and conceded 12 across these five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

COL Last match JOR 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Colombia 3 - 0 Jordan 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1





Colombia and Jordan have met just once in the available head-to-head record, with that encounter coming on June 6, 2014. Colombia won that friendly 3-0, a comfortable result that reflected the gap between the two sides at the time. This upcoming fixture represents only the second known meeting between these nations.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Jordan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: