Today's game between Colombia and Costa Rica will kick-off at Jun 1, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Colombia vs Costa Rica are listed below.

Colombia and Costa Rica meet in an international friendly as both nations complete their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

For Colombia, the stakes feel particularly significant. Nestor Lorenzo's side are heading into the tournament as one of South America's most talked-about squads, drawn into a Group K that includes Portugal, Uzbekistan and DR Congo. Their recent friendly schedule has been a genuine test, with back-to-back defeats against France and Croatia in March raising questions about their readiness at the highest level.

James Rodriguez, 34, remains central to everything Colombia do going forward. The veteran playmaker has one goal in mind this summer, and the talent assembled around him gives Los Cafeteros genuine reason for optimism on the global stage.

Costa Rica arrive in contrasting circumstances. Los Ticos have endured a difficult run of results, and a 5-0 defeat to Iran in their most recent outing was a sobering reminder of the gap they need to close before the tournament begins. Their CONCACAF qualifying campaign was patchy, and form has been inconsistent throughout this preparation window.

This fixture offers both sides a final opportunity to sharpen their shape, settle their squads and build confidence before the World Cup kicks off. For Colombia, a performance that recaptures the form that made them so compelling under Lorenzo will be the aim. Costa Rica need a response.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Colombia vs Costa Rica, including TV channel listings, live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Colombia vs Costa Rica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Colombia vs Costa Rica is not yet available. No injury or suspension information has been provided for either side, and no probable lineups have been confirmed at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are finalised ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Form

Colombia head into this match having won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-3 defeat to France in a friendly on March 29, following a 1-2 loss to Croatia three days earlier. Before that difficult March window, Colombia showed stronger form, beating Australia 3-0 in November and edging New Zealand 2-1. Across their last five matches, they have scored seven goals and conceded six.

Costa Rica's recent form has been poor. Their last five results show one win, two draws and two defeats, with a 0-5 loss to Iran on March 31 the most alarming result in that run. They drew 2-2 with Jordan days before that, and their CONCACAF qualifying campaign included a 1-0 defeat to Haiti alongside a goalless draw with Honduras. Their sole win in this stretch was a 4-1 victory over Nicaragua in October.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for Colombia at the 2024 Copa America on June 28. Colombia have dominated this fixture in recent years, also winning 3-1 in a 2018 friendly and 1-0 in both a 2015 friendly and a 2011 Copa America tie. Costa Rica's only win across the last five meetings came at the 2016 Copa America, where they beat Colombia 3-2.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Colombia vs Costa Rica today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: