Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Liberty Flames kick-off time

24 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Brooks Stadium

Here is everything you need to know to watch and live stream the NCAAF Week 4 matchup between the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Liberty Flames. The game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, September 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch and live stream Coastal Carolina vs Liberty

Whether you are watching on traditional television or streaming on the go, there are a few convenient ways to catch the action. The game will be televised nationally on ESPN. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using ESPN Unlimited, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NCAAF on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes ESPN. They also ingest everything available, including this and many other college football games, on ESPN Unlimited.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to ESPN to enjoy the college football action at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Early Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs Liberty Flames Team News

Coastal Carolina returns home after a 22-14 loss at Delaware. Quarterback Deuce Bailey completed 16 of 26 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns without an interception, connecting with Goldie Lawrence for a 62-yard score and Colton Hinton for a 27-yard touchdown. The Chanticleers finished with 385 yards of offense but were held scoreless in the second half and lost two fumbles as Delaware rallied from an early deficit.

Liberty arrives in Conway riding a two-game winning streak after rolling past Ball State 51-15. The Flames produced a season-high 460 total yards and scored on six of their first seven possessions, with Deshawn Purdie throwing for 211 yards and three first-half touchdowns. Liberty has also been particularly strong late in games, outscoring its first three opponents 28-0 in the fourth quarter, and will now renew a series in which four of the last five meetings have been decided by three points or fewer.