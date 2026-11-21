How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs Monterrey with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

United States Univision

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 17 21 Nov 2026 - 20:00 Olimpico Universitario

Pumas host Monterrey at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Coyoacán in what is a Liga MX Apertura fixture with contrasting implications for both sides.

Esteban Solari's Pumas arrive into this match in reasonable shape, having gone unbeaten in their last three Liga MX outings. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Club América, and back-to-back wins over Puebla and Atlante earlier in the run show there is genuine momentum behind this squad.

Pumas currently sit 11th in the Apertura standings, and a home win here would push them further up the table with the Liguilla places still in sight.

Monterrey arrive under Matias Almeyda having endured a turbulent recent run. The Rayados were beaten 4-0 by Toluca in their last outing before recording a 1-0 win at Querétaro, a result that will have provided some relief but not erased the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Almeyda's side sit 7th in the Apertura table, a position that keeps them in contention but leaves little room for further slip-ups if they are to finish strongly.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga MX fixture live.

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