How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs CF America with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

Liga MX - Game Week 16 7 Nov 2026 - 22:10 Olimpico Universitario

Club Universidad Nacional host CF America at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Coyoacán in what is one of Mexican football's most charged fixtures. The El Clásico Capitalino brings together two of the capital's biggest clubs in a Liga MX regular season meeting with real table implications.

Pumas sit tenth in the Apertura standings, a position that understates the inconsistency Esteban Solari's side have shown across recent weeks. They head into this match on the back of a 1-2 victory over Puebla, though their form over five games tells a more complicated story.

CF America arrive as league leaders, occupying first place in the Apertura table under Guillermo Almada. The visitors have been the most productive attacking side in recent weeks, and their form coming into this fixture reflects a team with genuine momentum.

America's most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Toluca, continuing a run that has included heavy away wins against Atlas and León. Almada's side have scored freely but have not always kept things tight at the back.

For Pumas, home advantage at the Olímpico Universitario carries real weight in this fixture. Their record against America in recent head-to-head meetings shows this rivalry rarely produces a predictable outcome.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream Club Universidad Nacional vs CF America.

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