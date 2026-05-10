Liga MX - Clausura Playoff Olimpico Universitario

Today's game between Club Universidad Nacional and CF America will kick-off at May 10, 2026, 9:15 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Club Universidad Nacional vs CF America are listed below.

The match is available to watch in the United States across several platforms. TUDN and Univision are the primary broadcast homes for Liga MX fixtures, while ViX carries a strong selection of matches for digital viewers. DirecTV Stream also carries the relevant channels for those who prefer a cable-replacement service.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN can allow you to connect to a domestic server and access your usual streaming service as normal.

Club Universidad Nacional host CF America at the Olimpico Universitario in a Liga MX fixture that carries real weight for both sides.

Pumas arrive at this game in strong domestic form, having won four of their last five league matches. Their attack has been sharp, and the Olimpico Universitario has been a difficult place for opponents to visit.

America come into the game sitting fourth in the Clausura standings, making this a fixture with genuine playoff implications. Las Aguilas have shown they can score goals, though their defensive record has been inconsistent in recent weeks.

The two clubs met just days ago, playing out a dramatic 3-3 draw that underlined how unpredictable this fixture can be. Goals flow freely when these teams meet, and neither side has shown much willingness to sit back.

Pumas lead the Clausura table, giving them a strong platform heading into this second meeting in quick succession. A home win would consolidate that position and send a clear message to the rest of the division.

For America, a positive result would help them close the gap on the top spots and build momentum after a mixed run of results across competitions.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch the match, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs CF America with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Club Universidad Nacional ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been announced. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

CF America are also without a confirmed team news update at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Further details are expected ahead of the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Club Universidad Nacional arrive in excellent domestic form, winning four of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-3 draw at CF America on May 3, a match in which they scored three times despite conceding an equal number. Prior to that result, Pumas had won three consecutive league games, beating Pachuca 2-0 away, defeating FC Juarez 4-2, and winning 2-0 at Atletico de San Luis. Across those five matches, they scored 12 goals and conceded eight, reflecting an attack-minded side that has occasionally been exposed at the back.

CF America's recent record is more mixed. They drew 3-3 with Pumas in their last outing, but lost 1-0 to Atlas in the match before that. America did win back-to-back games against Leon (3-2) and Toluca (1-2) in late April, though a 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup also features in their last five results. Across those five fixtures, they scored eight goals and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended 3-3 on May 3, 2026, when CF America hosted Pumas in a Liga MX fixture. Before that, Club Universidad Nacional won 1-0 at home to America in March 2026. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, America have won two, Pumas have won two, and the sides have drawn once, with both clubs scoring freely throughout.

Standings

In the Clausura standings, Club Universidad Nacional sit first while CF America are placed eighth. In the Apertura table, Pumas are tenth and America are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Universidad Nacional vs CF America today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: