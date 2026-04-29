Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Santa Fe will kick-off at Apr 29, 2026, 6:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Platense vs Santa Fe are listed below. Viewers in the United States can catch the match on Fubo, beIN SPORTS, Fanatiz, or beIN SPORTS Connect.

If you are travelling abroad and your usual streaming service is unavailable, a VPN can help you access coverage from your home country. Connect to a server in your home region and stream through your regular provider as normal.

Club Atletico Platense host Santa Fe in Group E of the Copa Libertadores, with both clubs needing a result to strengthen their position in a tightly contested section.

Platense arrive at this fixture having endured a difficult run in the Liga Profesional, losing back-to-back domestic matches to San Lorenzo and Central Cordoba. Their continental form offers more cause for optimism, though, after a Copa Libertadores win against Penarol earlier this month gave them a foothold in the group.

Santa Fe come into this game with momentum built on the back of dominant domestic performances. A 5-0 dismantling of Cucuta in the Primera A was followed by a road win at Deportivo Pasto, suggesting the Colombian side are hitting their stride at the right moment.

In continental competition, Santa Fe have found life harder. A defeat to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores was a setback, though a draw against Penarol showed they are capable of taking points from established opposition.

With Platense sitting second in Group E and Santa Fe fourth, the gap between these two sides in the standings makes this a fixture with real stakes for the visitors, who cannot afford to fall further behind.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Platense vs Santa Fe, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Santa Fe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for Platense, and Santa Fe have similarly reported no absentees at this stage. No projected XIs have been released for either club. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads finalise their preparations.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Platense head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, with two defeats and a draw rounding out a testing run. Their sole victory came against Penarol in the Copa Libertadores, a 2-1 win that represents their standout result of the period. They have struggled for consistency in the Liga Profesional, conceding seven goals across their three domestic matches in this run, though they have shown they can compete on the continental stage.

Santa Fe, by contrast, carry stronger momentum into this fixture. Three wins from their last five matches, including that emphatic 5-0 result against Cucuta, point to a side in confident domestic form. They have drawn their two Copa Libertadores outings in this period, picking up a point against Penarol, and have scored ten goals across the five matches while conceding four.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Platense and Santa Fe. This fixture represents a relatively rare encounter between the Argentine and Colombian clubs at this level of South American competition.

Standings

In Group E of the Copa Libertadores, Platense currently sit second while Santa Fe occupy fourth place, making this a direct contest between two sides separated by the points required to secure a safer passage through the group stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Santa Fe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: