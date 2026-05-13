Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and San Martin San Juan will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 3:15 PM.

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TV channel and live stream options for Platense vs San Martin San Juan are listed below. Viewers can watch live on Fubo, TyC Sports, or Fanatiz.

If you are travelling outside your home country and your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can access your regular broadcaster and stream the match as normal.

Club Atletico Platense host San Martin San Juan in the Copa Argentina, with both sides looking to make progress in Argentina's premier knockout cup competition.

Platense arrive at this fixture in mixed form. Their recent results span two competitions, with Copa Libertadores commitments running alongside Liga Profesional duties. A 1-1 draw with Penarol in the Copa Libertadores was their most recent outing, following a 0-2 league defeat to Estudiantes earlier in the week.

Despite the domestic struggles, Platense have shown they can compete on the continental stage. A 2-1 Copa Libertadores win over Santa Fe demonstrated their capacity to deliver when it counts, and they will want to carry that edge into cup football at home.

San Martin San Juan come from Argentina's Primera Nacional, the second tier of Argentine football. Their recent form has been inconsistent, with a 1-1 draw against Patronato de Parana their latest result, following a 2-0 defeat to Colegiales the week before.

The visitors did string back-to-back wins together in late April, beating Quilmes 1-0 and CA Ferrocarril Midland 1-0 away from home. That run showed they are capable of grinding out results, even if their form since has dipped.

This Copa Argentina tie pits a top-flight club with continental obligations against a second-division side with something to prove. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Platense vs San Martin San Juan, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs San Martin San Juan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Platense ahead of this Copa Argentina fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

San Martin San Juan have also yet to release official squad information, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Platense have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches. Their most recent game ended 1-1 against Club Atletico Penarol in the Copa Libertadores on May 7. They also suffered a 0-2 defeat to Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional and lost 0-1 to San Lorenzo. Their sole win in that run came against Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores, 2-1. Platense scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

San Martin San Juan have taken two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five Primera Nacional outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Patronato de Parana on May 9. They lost 2-0 to Colegiales the week before, but had back-to-back wins against Quilmes and CA Ferrocarril Midland in late April. San Martin scored three goals and conceded four across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on September 26, 2025, in the Liga Profesional, with Platense hosting San Martin San Juan to a 2-2 draw. Before that, San Martin won 2-0 when hosting Platense in the Liga Profesional on March 18, 2025. Across the five recorded meetings, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and the fixture has produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs San Martin San Juan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: