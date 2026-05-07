Today's game between Club Atletico Platense and Club Atletico Penarol will kick-off at May 7, 2026, 6:00 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

TV channel and live stream options for Platense vs Penarol are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch live on Fubo or Fanatiz.

If you are travelling outside the US and your usual streaming service is unavailable due to geo-restrictions, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in your home country, you can access your regular broadcaster and stream the match as normal.

Club Atletico Platense host Club Atletico Penarol in Copa Libertadores Group E, a rematch of their meeting earlier in this same competition.

Platense come into this fixture having already beaten Penarol once in the group stage, a 2-1 win that sits as their clearest continental statement of the campaign. Their domestic form has been less convincing, with back-to-back Liga Profesional defeats to Estudiantes and San Lorenzo either side of that Copa win against Santa Fe.

Penarol's situation is more pressing. Three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions, including a loss to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores, have left them fourth in Group E with ground to recover. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Defensor Sporting in the Primera Division.

The Uruguayan side are a club with serious continental pedigree, but their current form has not reflected that standing. Platense will know a second win over Penarol would significantly strengthen their grip on second place in the group.

With Platense sitting second and Penarol fourth in Group E, the points at stake here carry real weight for both clubs. Penarol need a result to stay in contention; Platense will be looking to pull clear.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Platense vs Penarol, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Club Atletico Penarol with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for Platense ahead of this Copa Libertadores fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Penarol have also yet to release official squad information, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI confirmed at this stage. Check back for the latest news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Platense have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent game was a 0-2 Liga Profesional defeat to Estudiantes on May 3. They also lost 0-1 to San Lorenzo in the league and were beaten 4-3 by Central Cordoba de Santiago, though that result was recorded as a loss despite scoring three. Their two wins came against Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores, 2-1, and against Penarol in this same competition, 2-1 away from home. Platense have shown they can perform on the continental stage, even as their domestic results have been inconsistent.

Penarol have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Defensor Sporting in the Primera Division on May 4. They also lost 2-0 to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores and 1-0 to Montevideo Wanderers in the league. Their two draws came against Defensor Sporting and Juventud de las Piedras, the latter finishing 2-2. Penarol scored five goals and conceded six across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record

CAP Last match PEN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Club Atletico Penarol 1 - 2 Club Atletico Platense 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting between these two sides in the provided data came on April 17, 2026, in Copa Libertadores Group E. Playing at home, Penarol lost 1-2 to Platense, with the Argentine side taking all three points. That result is the sole head-to-head reference available, and it gives Platense the edge heading into this rematch.

Standings

In Copa Libertadores Group E, Platense currently sit second while Penarol occupy fourth place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Platense vs Club Atletico Penarol today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: