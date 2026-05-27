Today's game between Club Atletico Penarol and Santa Fe will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 8:30 PM.
US viewers have several options to catch this Copa Libertadores fixture live. The TV channel and live stream choices available are listed below.
Club Atletico Penarol host Santa Fe in a Group E fixture of the Copa Libertadores, with both sides sitting fourth in the table and desperate for points to keep their continental ambitions alive.
Penarol arrive at this match on the back of a strong domestic run. Diego Aguirre's side beat Defensor Sporting 2-0 in their most recent Primera Division outing and have recorded three wins from their last five across all competitions, a sequence that has steadied the mood in Montevideo.
Their Copa Libertadores campaign, though, has been less convincing. A draw with Corinthians in their last group-stage outing left Penarol still searching for the kind of result that would shift their standing in the group.
Santa Fe travel to Uruguay under Pablo Repetto carrying their own concerns. The Colombian side lost their most recent match against Junior FC without scoring, and their Copa Libertadores form has been patchy, with just one win from their last five games across all competitions.
That win, a 2-1 victory over Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores, will provide some confidence, but Santa Fe know a positive result in Montevideo would do far more for their group-stage prospects.
The only previous meeting between these two sides in the dataset ended 1-1 in Bogota earlier this year, meaning neither club can claim a psychological edge heading into this encounter.
For everything you need to know about where to watch Penarol vs Santa Fe live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.
How to watch Club Atletico Penarol vs Santa Fe with VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
NordVPN
- Unbeatable for live sports across multiple regions
- Hassle-free streaming with quick, uninterrupted connections
- Easy to use, supports up to 10 devices for live streaming, especially efficient on mobile devices
Surfshark
- Excellent speed and reliability at budget-friendly prices
- Unrestricted data usage, ideal for live sports streaming
- Easy to use, with a user-friendly interface and no limit on the number of devices per account
ExpressVPN
- Known for being one of the fastest VPNs available
- Offers HD sports streaming without interruption and an easy-to-access sports calendar for viewers
- 24/7 live chat support
Team news & squads
Club Atletico Penarol vs Santa Fe Probable lineups
Manager
- D. Aguirre
Penarol head coach Diego Aguirre has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and the club has not released a probable lineup ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.
Santa Fe manager Pablo Repetto is similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the visiting side. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the fixture.
Form
Penarol have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Defensor Sporting in the Primera Division, and they also beat Cerro Largo 3-2 on the road earlier in the run. Their only dropped points came in a draw with Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores and a 1-1 stalemate with Club Atletico Platense. Penarol have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.
Santa Fe's recent form is more inconsistent. They have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their standout result was a 4-0 win over America de Cali in the Colombian Primera A, but they have failed to score in their most recent game, a 0-0 defeat to Junior FC. Across five matches, Santa Fe scored eight goals and conceded three.
Head-to-Head Record
The only recorded meeting between Penarol and Santa Fe in this dataset took place on April 10, 2026, in the Copa Libertadores group stage, ending 1-1 in Bogota with Santa Fe as the home side. That result means neither club holds an advantage from their head-to-head history in this competition.
Standings
In Group E of the Copa Libertadores, both Penarol and Santa Fe currently sit in fourth position, making this a direct contest between two sides with identical standing in the table.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Penarol vs Santa Fe todayNordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.