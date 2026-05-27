Today's game between Club Atletico Penarol and Santa Fe will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 8:30 PM.

US viewers have several options to catch this Copa Libertadores fixture live. The TV channel and live stream choices available are listed below.

Club Atletico Penarol host Santa Fe in a Group E fixture of the Copa Libertadores, with both sides sitting fourth in the table and desperate for points to keep their continental ambitions alive.

Penarol arrive at this match on the back of a strong domestic run. Diego Aguirre's side beat Defensor Sporting 2-0 in their most recent Primera Division outing and have recorded three wins from their last five across all competitions, a sequence that has steadied the mood in Montevideo.

Their Copa Libertadores campaign, though, has been less convincing. A draw with Corinthians in their last group-stage outing left Penarol still searching for the kind of result that would shift their standing in the group.

Santa Fe travel to Uruguay under Pablo Repetto carrying their own concerns. The Colombian side lost their most recent match against Junior FC without scoring, and their Copa Libertadores form has been patchy, with just one win from their last five games across all competitions.

That win, a 2-1 victory over Club Atletico Platense in the Copa Libertadores, will provide some confidence, but Santa Fe know a positive result in Montevideo would do far more for their group-stage prospects.

The only previous meeting between these two sides in the dataset ended 1-1 in Bogota earlier this year, meaning neither club can claim a psychological edge heading into this encounter.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Penarol vs Santa Fe live, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Club Atletico Penarol vs Santa Fe with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Penarol head coach Diego Aguirre has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage, and the club has not released a probable lineup ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Santa Fe manager Pablo Repetto is similarly without confirmed team news. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been listed for the visiting side. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the fixture.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Penarol have recorded three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 away win over Defensor Sporting in the Primera Division, and they also beat Cerro Largo 3-2 on the road earlier in the run. Their only dropped points came in a draw with Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores and a 1-1 stalemate with Club Atletico Platense. Penarol have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Santa Fe's recent form is more inconsistent. They have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their standout result was a 4-0 win over America de Cali in the Colombian Primera A, but they have failed to score in their most recent game, a 0-0 defeat to Junior FC. Across five matches, Santa Fe scored eight goals and conceded three.





Head-to-Head Record

PEN Last match SFE 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Santa Fe 1 - 1 Club Atletico Penarol 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only recorded meeting between Penarol and Santa Fe in this dataset took place on April 10, 2026, in the Copa Libertadores group stage, ending 1-1 in Bogota with Santa Fe as the home side. That result means neither club holds an advantage from their head-to-head history in this competition.

Standings

In Group E of the Copa Libertadores, both Penarol and Santa Fe currently sit in fourth position, making this a direct contest between two sides with identical standing in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Penarol vs Santa Fe today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: