Today's game between Club Atletico Penarol and Corinthians will kick-off at May 21, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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US viewers have several options to catch this Copa Libertadores match live. The TV channel and live stream choices available are listed below.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN service can help you access your usual streaming platform from abroad.

Penarol and Corinthians meet again in the Copa Libertadores, with the Uruguayan side looking to bounce back on home soil after a difficult reverse in the first encounter between these two clubs.

Penarol come into this fixture sitting fourth in Group E, needing a result to improve their standing in the competition. Their domestic form has been solid of late, with back-to-back wins in the Uruguayan Primera Division keeping confidence around the squad.

Corinthians, by contrast, arrive as group leaders. The Brazilian club hold top spot in Group E and will be looking to consolidate that position with a positive result in Montevideo.

The visitors' domestic campaign has been inconsistent. A heavy defeat to Botafogo in their most recent Serie A outing will concern the Corinthians coaching staff ahead of the trip.

Both clubs carry weight in South American football. Penarol's history in the Copa Libertadores is substantial, and they will draw on that pedigree as they look to turn this group tie around on familiar ground.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Copa Libertadores fixture.

How to watch Club Atletico Penarol vs Corinthians with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Penarol ahead of this match, and no probable lineup has been released by the club. Corinthians are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI listed. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as official information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Penarol arrive in reasonable shape domestically, winning two of their last five matches and drawing two, with one defeat. Their most recent outing brought a 2-1 win over Liverpool FC in the Primera Division, and they also beat Cerro Largo 3-2 away from home earlier in the run. The one blemish in that sequence was a 2-0 defeat to Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores at the start of May, which adds extra edge to this rematch. Across the five matches, Penarol scored seven goals and conceded six.

Corinthians have had a more turbulent run, recording two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. They beat Barra FC 1-0 in cup action and came from behind to win 3-2 against Sao Paulo in Serie A, but their most recent match ended in a 3-1 loss to Botafogo. They drew 1-1 with Santa Fe in the Copa Libertadores and lost 2-1 to Mirassol in the league. Corinthians scored seven goals across those five fixtures and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 2-0 Corinthians win at home in the Copa Libertadores on May 1, 2026, giving the Brazilian club the early advantage in this group-stage tie. Looking back further, the two clubs also met in the Copa Sudamericana in 2021, with Penarol winning both legs: a 2-0 victory in São Paulo and a 4-0 rout at home. Across the three recorded meetings, Penarol hold the edge on aggregate, though Corinthians have the most recent result in their favour.

Standings

In Group E of the Copa Libertadores, Corinthians currently sit top of the table, while Penarol are fourth. That gap in positions gives this fixture clear significance for the Uruguayan side, who need points to stay in contention.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Atletico Penarol vs Corinthians today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: