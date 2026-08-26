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NFL Preseason
Cleveland BrownsCleveland Browns
Huntington Bank Field
New England PatriotsNew England Patriots
Rob Norcup

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Watch Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

NFL

How to watch the NFL Preseason match between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, as well as kick-off time and team news

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots kick-off time

The Cleveland Browns host the New England Patriots at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, August 27, during the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason campaign. The game is due to kickoff at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.

NFL Preseason
Huntington Bank Field

This is the only game of the NFL preseason being covered live by Amazon Prime Video.

For digital and mobile viewers, you have convenient streaming options through NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

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NFL+

NFL+

Stream here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPNGet NordVPN

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots Team News

The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back after a difficult preseason window, suffering 34-10 & 31-7 losses to the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills respectively.

New England have dominated recent encounters, carrying a six-game winning streak against Cleveland into the contest, which includes last season's 32-13 success.

Cleveland are expected to give Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback nod with Shedeur Sanders set to replace him and guide the Browns' offense through the majority of the game.

With rookie wide receiver, Isaiah Bond, entering concussion protocol following the game against Buffalo, he will miss this matchup. This opens the door for those wide receivers on the fringe fighting for a final roster spot.

New England's sophomore quarterback Drake Maye is slated to start and play at least the first quarter. Punter Bryce Baringer suffered an injury in the last game, so the Pats signed veteran, Matt Haack, to take over punting duties for the finale.

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Sunday Ticket Hub
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YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.

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Ultimate Sports Hub
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Fubo

Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.

5 day free trial available.

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Budget AFC Action
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Paramount+

Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.

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Exclusive Primetime Broadcasts
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Peacock

Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.

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All-in-One FOX Coverage
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FOX One

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Cable-Free Complete Package
DirecTV Stream Promo Panel

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.

Monthly from$89.99

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks

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