Watch Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots kick-off time
The Cleveland Browns host the New England Patriots at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, August 27, during the final week of the 2026 NFL preseason campaign. The game is due to kickoff at 8pm ET / 5pm PT.
This is the only game of the NFL preseason being covered live by Amazon Prime Video.
For digital and mobile viewers, you have convenient streaming options through NFL+, which allows you to stream the game live directly to your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots Team News
The Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back after a difficult preseason window, suffering 34-10 & 31-7 losses to the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills respectively.
New England have dominated recent encounters, carrying a six-game winning streak against Cleveland into the contest, which includes last season's 32-13 success.
Cleveland are expected to give Deshaun Watson the starting quarterback nod with Shedeur Sanders set to replace him and guide the Browns' offense through the majority of the game.
With rookie wide receiver, Isaiah Bond, entering concussion protocol following the game against Buffalo, he will miss this matchup. This opens the door for those wide receivers on the fringe fighting for a final roster spot.
New England's sophomore quarterback Drake Maye is slated to start and play at least the first quarter. Punter Bryce Baringer suffered an injury in the last game, so the Pats signed veteran, Matt Haack, to take over punting duties for the finale.
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DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
Useful links
AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
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