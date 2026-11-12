How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans NFL game LIVE: Will Browns QB Deshaun Watson haunt Houston? Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans kick-off time

The Cleveland Browns host the Houston Texans at Huntington Bank Field (Cleveland, Ohio) during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Cleveland (5-4), who have lost back-to-back games, are boosted by the return of Deshaun Watson, who's been absent on a concussion break. The Browns QB is set to start against his former team.

Houston (3-5) may be winless at home this season, but they've been victorious on 3 of their previous 4 road trips and put 44 points on the board against the calamitous Chargers last week.

How to watch Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Team News

Cleveland Browns Team News

Deshaun Watson Returns Under Center : Head coach Todd Monken confirmed on Wednesday that Watson will start Sunday after missing Week 9's loss to New Orleans while recovering from a concussion. Backup Shedeur Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in relief last week, but Monken elected to return to Watson as Cleveland looks to snap a two-game losing streak.

: Head coach Todd Monken confirmed on Wednesday that Watson will start Sunday after missing Week 9's loss to New Orleans while recovering from a concussion. Backup Shedeur Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns in relief last week, but Monken elected to return to Watson as Cleveland looks to snap a two-game losing streak. Quiet Trade Deadline & Roster Moves : General manager Andrew Berry stood pat at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, opting to retain draft capital and stick with the current 53-man roster rather than trading away veterans like Jerry Jeudy or Shedeur Sanders. Following the deadline, the club made minor depth adjustments, including re-signing tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden.

: General manager Andrew Berry stood pat at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, opting to retain draft capital and stick with the current 53-man roster rather than trading away veterans like Jerry Jeudy or Shedeur Sanders. Following the deadline, the club made minor depth adjustments, including re-signing tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden. Offensive Line Vulnerability : Cleveland's front has surrendered a league-high 38 sacks this season, including 8.5 allowed by rookie left tackle Spencer Fano. Protecting Watson against Houston's edge duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter is the unit's primary challenge.

: Cleveland's front has surrendered a league-high 38 sacks this season, including 8.5 allowed by rookie left tackle Spencer Fano. Protecting Watson against Houston's edge duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter is the unit's primary challenge. Defensive Identity vs. Run Leakage: The Browns rank near the top of the league in pass defense, holding opponents to 21 points per game and an 84 passer rating while maintaining a 54-game streak without allowing a 300-yard passer. However, they have struggled against the run, yielding 4.7 yards per carry and giving up 160 rushing yards to the Saints last Sunday.

Houston Texans Team News

C.J. Stroud's Explosive Form : Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 384 yards, five touchdowns, and a 125.5 passer rating in Houston's 44–22 victory over Los Angeles. Houston has topped 26 points in four of its last five contests and ranks third in the NFL in passing plays of 20 or more yards.

: Quarterback C.J. Stroud was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 384 yards, five touchdowns, and a 125.5 passer rating in Houston's 44–22 victory over Los Angeles. Houston has topped 26 points in four of its last five contests and ranks third in the NFL in passing plays of 20 or more yards. Anemic Rushing Attack : Despite general manager Nick Caserio inquiring about running backs prior to the trade deadline, Houston made no additions. The Texans average just 3.6 yards per carry (30th in the NFL) and continue to rely heavily on Stroud and a deep receiving corps led by Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Marvin Harrison Jr..

: Despite general manager Nick Caserio inquiring about running backs prior to the trade deadline, Houston made no additions. The Texans average just 3.6 yards per carry (30th in the NFL) and continue to rely heavily on Stroud and a deep receiving corps led by Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Marvin Harrison Jr.. Key Defensive Reinforcements: Houston designated linebacker Jake Hummel and cornerback Jaylin Smith to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, bolstering depth for coordinator Matt Burke's defense. Edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. enters Week 10 leading the NFL with 9.5 sacks.

Cleveland Browns CLE Form Houston Texans HOU CLE CLE HOU HOU All Games All Games New Orleans Saints NO 23 22 Cleveland Browns CLE L Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 27 6 Cleveland Browns CLE L Tennessee Titans TEN 24 27 Cleveland Browns CLE W Cleveland Browns CLE 13 10 Baltimore Ravens BAL W New York Jets NYJ 17 12 Cleveland Browns CLE L Matches played 5 Points scored 80 All Games All Games Los Angeles Chargers LAC 22 44 Houston Texans HOU W Houston Texans HOU 21 27 New York Giants NYG L Jacksonville Jaguars JAX 31 34 Houston Texans HOU W Tennessee Titans TEN 3 26 Houston Texans HOU W Houston Texans HOU 30 34 Dallas Cowboys DAL L Matches played 5 Points scored 155

Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Houston Texans HOU 45 Cleveland Browns CLE 14 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 22 Cleveland Browns CLE 36 FT NFL Houston Texans HOU 14 Cleveland Browns CLE 27 FT NFL Cleveland Browns CLE 31 Houston Texans HOU 21 FT NFL Cleveland Browns CLE 10 Houston Texans HOU 7 FT 118 Points scored 109

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks