Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks live streams

Clemson Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks kick-off time

NCAAF 28 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Clemson Memorial Stadium

The Palmetto Bowl delivers its annual dose of statewide hostility as South Carolina travels to Death Valley to face Clemson in one of college football's fiercest traditional grudge matches. Bragging rights across the state hang in the balance, alongside vital late-season momentum heading into bowl selection Sunday. Fans hoping to catch every snap of this rivalry collision can sign up for a Fubo free trial to stream the action live without dealing with a traditional cable contract.

Broadcast coverage for this rivalry showdown is locked in on ESPN2. Cord-cutters looking for alternative live-streaming platforms can access ESPN2 through major digital television providers including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream, ensuring uninterrupted access to the broadcast across smart TVs, tablets, and mobile devices.

Both programs enter this late-November clash looking to impose their physical identities and cap their regular-season campaigns with a signature rivalry triumph. Clemson aims to protect its home turf under the lights, while South Carolina's offense looks to exploit gaps in the Tiger secondary and secure a statement road victory in enemy territory.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

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