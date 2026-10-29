How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans NFL game LIVE: Online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans kick-off time
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Tennessee Titans at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) during Week 8 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 1 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.
Cincinnati (4-2) will look to make it three wins on the spin to keep pressure on the pacesetters (Browns and Steelers) in the AFC North. The visiting Titans may have an unsightly 1-6 record, however they have been competitive in all encounters this season.
How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans
Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several convenient ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on CBS. For digital and mobile viewers, you can stream the game live using Paramount+, which allows you to watch directly on your connected smart TV, phone, or tablet.
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If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, Fubo is a fantastic option that includes CBS, as well as other channels required to view NFL regular season games, like FOX, NBC and ESPN.
You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.
To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to CBS to enjoy the game at no cost.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans Team News
The Bengals enter the matchup with immense momentum following a historic 35-13 blowout win against the Ravens, while the Titans look to rebound after a last-second 27-24 loss to the Browns under head coach Robert Saleh.
Cincinnati Bengals Team News
The Bengals' roster is relatively healthy heading into November, though they suffered significant long-term hits to their tight end depth.
- Ja'Marr Chase (WR): Upgraded to full participation on Thursday. He missed Wednesday's practice with a minor ankle issue and for general rest but assured the media he is completely fine for Sunday.
- Kyle Dugger (S): Officially ruled out by head coach Zac Taylor. Dugger aggravated a week-to-week quadriceps injury during the second half against Baltimore. Direct depth options P.J. Locke and Russ Yeast will absorb his defensive snaps.
- Jordan Battle (S): Limited in practice with a persistent shoulder/hamstring issue. He has historically played through the problem and is expected to suit up.
- Jack Endries (TE): Set for a massive spike in usage as the new TE3. The Bengals lost both rookie Erick All Jr. (torn ACL) and Tanner Hudson (torn pectoral) to season-ending injuries in back-to-back weeks.
- Joe Giles-Harris (LB): Maintained limited practice status earlier in the week due to a calf issue.
Tennessee Titans Team News
The biggest headline out of Tennessee is structural rather than injury-based, alongside an primary offensive setback.
- Jeffery Simmons (DT Trade): The Titans traded All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears on Thursday. Simmons led all NFL defensive tackles with 21 quarterback pressures entering Week 8, leaving a massive void on the interior defensive line.
- Carnell Tate (WR): The standout rookie and franchise leading receiver missed consecutive practices due to a shoulder injury. Tate leads the rookie class across the NFL with 34 catches and 413 yards.
- Calvin Ridley (WR): Returned to practice in a limited capacity (hip) after missing last week's loss to Cleveland. He is pacing to return to support rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
- Tyjae Spears (RB): Logged consecutive Did Not Participate (DNP) designations due to an ongoing knee issue. Tony Pollard will shoulder the vast majority of rushing attempts after a 129-yard, 3-touchdown performance last week.
- John Franklin-Myers (DL): Upgraded from a DNP to limited status on Thursday as he recovers from a groin injury. His health is critical now that Simmons has been traded.
- Tommy Townsend (P): Sidelined with a left knee injury suffered in Week 7. The Titans signed 40-year-old veteran Thomas Morstead to the practice squad as emergency cover.
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DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers
NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings
AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans
NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers
NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks