Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick-off time

13 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Paycor Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) on Sunday, September 13, during Week 1 of the 2026 NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

The game serves as Cincinnati's annual 'Open In Orange' event, meaning the Bengals will wear orange uniforms, and fans are encouraged to wear orange to the stadium.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

The Bengals are trending towards being almost entirely healthy for the opener, which is a massive boost after injuries derailed their previous campaign.

Wide Receivers: Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that superstars Ja'Marr Chase (knee) and Tee Higgins (heel) are fully on track to play. “Yes, they'll continue to do more and more every day, but I like the pace that they're on right now,” Taylor said.

Dax Hill: The starting cornerback has missed most of camp with a hamstring injury but looked "really good" in practice and is gearing up for a busy Sunday.

Shemar Stewart: The rising second-year pass rusher has made a speedy recovery from a frightening training camp knee hyperextension. Coach Taylor will not rule him out, calling his availability "a possibility".

Team Captains: The players voted for seven team captains, introducing huge offseason trade acquisition Dexler Lawrence II (DT) and Bryan Cook (S) immediately into the leadership group alongside mainstay QB Joe Burrow.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team News

The Buccaneers head into Week 1 hoping to kick off a bounce-back year with their heavily reconstructed roster.

Running Backs: Head coach Todd Bowles stated that one unnamed Buccaneers running back is considered a true game-time decision. While the official full list is still filtering out, depth charts show concerns for Sean Tucker, who is dealing with an undisclosed issue.

Wide Receivers: Rookies and newcomers Jalen McMillan (knee) and Emeka Egbuka (toe) are being monitored and carry "questionable" tags into the week.

Offensive Line Continuity: After an injury-plagued 2025 where their preferred line didn't play a single snap together, the Bucs will field their top five; Tristan Wirfs, Ben Bredeson, Graham Barton, Cody Mauch, and Luke Goedeke. Mauch is making his official return from a leg fracture.

Quarterback Depth: While Baker Mayfield steers the ship, rookie Jalon Daniels officially won the primary backup job in training camp, beating out veteran Jake Browning.

Team Captains: The Bucs' 2026 captains are Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs, Chris Godwin Jr., Vita Vea, Antoine Winfield Jr., and newly added linebacker Alex Anzalone.

Key Storylines

Quarterback Battle: It's a highly-anticipated matchup between Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield, with both looking to bounce back after their respective teams missed the playoffs at the end of last season.

Coaches on the Hot Seat: Zac Taylor (Bengals) and Todd Bowles (Buccaneers) face heavy pressure to make deep postseason runs this year and they would love to make a dream Week 1 start.

Bucs Defense vs Bengals Offense: Tampa Bay's retooled defense, featuring newcomer Alex Anzalone, faces an immediate trial by fire against Cincinnati's high-powered passing offense.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

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AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks