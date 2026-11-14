How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers NFL game LIVE: The 4-win streaking AFC North table-toppers collide, online streams, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers kick-off time

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati, Ohio) in a crucial AFC North clash, during Week 10 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, November 15 at 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT.

Tied atop the AFC North at 6-2, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh go head-to-head with sole possession of first place on the line.

The huge encounter pits red-hot quarterback Joe Burrow, returning from a win in Madrid (Spain), against a well-rested Steelers squad coming off a bye week and looking for a season sweep, following a 30-27 triumph over the Bengals in Week 3.

How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are several ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on NBC, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service Peacock.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers NBC across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to NBC to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Key Starters Cleared : Starting left guard Dylan Fairchild (pectoral) and top cornerback DJ Turner II (ankle/heel) were both full participants in Thursday and Friday practices and have been cleared to play without an injury designation.

: Starting left guard Dylan Fairchild (pectoral) and top cornerback DJ Turner II (ankle/heel) were both full participants in Thursday and Friday practices and have been cleared to play without an injury designation. Ruled Out : Safety Kyle Dugger (quadricep) did not practice all week and is the only active roster player ruled out. Head coach Zac Taylor noted Dugger is not a candidate for Injured Reserve, meaning he could return soon.

: Safety Kyle Dugger (quadricep) did not practice all week and is the only active roster player ruled out. Head coach Zac Taylor noted Dugger is not a candidate for Injured Reserve, meaning he could return soon. Potential IR Activations : Cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb), and guard Brian Parker II (knee) had their 21-day practice windows opened this week and logged full sessions on Thursday and Friday. All three are officially listed as doubtful while the team decides whether to activate them to the 53-man roster ahead of kickoff.

: Cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring), wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb), and guard Brian Parker II (knee) had their 21-day practice windows opened this week and logged full sessions on Thursday and Friday. All three are officially listed as doubtful while the team decides whether to activate them to the 53-man roster ahead of kickoff. Veteran Rest : Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen, B.J. Hill, and Dexter Lawrence II received routine rest days during the week and carry no injury status.

: Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen, B.J. Hill, and Dexter Lawrence II received routine rest days during the week and carry no injury status. Offensive Form: Quarterback Joe Burrow is playing at an MVP-calibre pace, throwing for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns with a 132.0 passer rating during Cincinnati's four-game win streak. The Bengals are averaging 30.0 points per game, ranking second in the NFL.

Pittsburgh Steelers Team News

Defensive Line Watch : Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot) is the lone player with an official game status, listed as questionable. Harmon had his 21-day IR return window opened this week and progressed to a full practice on Friday, though Pittsburgh must formally activate him before he can play.

: Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon (foot) is the lone player with an official game status, listed as questionable. Harmon had his 21-day IR return window opened this week and progressed to a full practice on Friday, though Pittsburgh must formally activate him before he can play. Secondary & Receiver Boosts : Cornerbacks Brandin Echols (hamstring) and Doneiko Slaughter (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle), and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) practiced fully at the end of the week and carry no injury designation.

: Cornerbacks Brandin Echols (hamstring) and Doneiko Slaughter (hamstring), safety DeShon Elliott (ankle), and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) practiced fully at the end of the week and carry no injury designation. Remains on IR : Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) did not have his practice window opened this week and will remain sidelined.

: Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) did not have his practice window opened this week and will remain sidelined. Veteran Rest : Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and tight end Darnell Washington were given routine rest days early in the week before practicing fully on Friday.

: Outside linebacker T.J. Watt, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, and tight end Darnell Washington were given routine rest days early in the week before practicing fully on Friday. Recent Form & Scheme: Under head coach Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh's defense is holding opponents to 18.0 points per game (tied for fourth-best in the NFL) and has tallied 26 sacks. Offensively, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Jaylen Warren—who rushed for 127 yards in the Week 3 meeting and 143 yards in Week 8—anchor a balanced attack.

Cincinnati Bengals CIN Form Pittsburgh Steelers PIT CIN CIN PIT PIT All Games All Games Atlanta Falcons ATL 17 34 Cincinnati Bengals CIN W Cincinnati Bengals CIN 43 36 Tennessee Titans TEN W Baltimore Ravens BAL 13 35 Cincinnati Bengals CIN W Miami Dolphins MIA 24 31 Cincinnati Bengals CIN W Cincinnati Bengals CIN 17 22 Jacksonville Jaguars JAX L Matches played 5 Points scored 160 All Games All Games Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 27 6 Cleveland Browns CLE W New Orleans Saints NO 10 16 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Tampa Bay Buccaneers TB 19 26 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT W Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 34 22 Indianapolis Colts IND W Cleveland Browns CLE 27 24 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT L Matches played 5 Points scored 127

Head to Head Draw 2 0 3 NFL Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 30 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 27 FT NFL Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 34 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 12 FT NFL Cincinnati Bengals CIN 33 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 31 FT NFL Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 17 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 19 FT NFL Cincinnati Bengals CIN 38 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT 44 FT 129 Points scored 156

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks