Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions kick-off time
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If you are located in the local broadcast markets, you can catch the game live on television on the flagship local broadcast networks. You can find the game on WJBK-FOX in Detroit and WXIX-FOX in Cincinnati, as well as several other regional affiliates in Ohio and Kentucky.
You can stream all of these local FOX affiliate channels online with Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.
Out-of-market fans across the United States can stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.
Bengals vs Lions - Other Live Streams
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Early Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions Team News
Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that the majority of his starters will see live action, albeit briefly. Fans can expect Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins to play a series or two to establish an early offensive rhythm.
The Bengals have heavily invested in their defensive line this offseason. This game will serve as the debut for major acquisitions like defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe.
In contrast to Cincinnati, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is largely expected to rest his first-stringers, opening the door for backups and roster hopefuls to prove themselves. The Lions are navigating significant injuries up front. Major offseason signing Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury in camp and will miss considerable time. With center Juice Scruggs also dealing with a soft-tissue injury, the team will heavily evaluate Seth McLaughlin, Michael Niese, and Tate Ratledge at the position.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV is the ultimate destination for hardcore NFL fans, delivering all local broadcasts and national networks alongside the exclusive ability to add NFL Sunday Ticket for out-of-market games. With unlimited cloud DVR and a powerful multi-view feature, it is the most comprehensive cord-cutting solution for football season.
Fubo
Fubo offers a robust, sports-focused live TV service featuring local broadcast affiliates (CBS, FOX, NBC) alongside specialized channels like NFL Network and RedZone. It is built for hardcore fans who want massive channel counts and powerful multi-view features to track multiple games at once.
5 day free trial available.
Paramount+
Paramount+ is an essential standalone app for catching live, in-market CBS Sunday afternoon games at a fraction of the cost of a full TV package. It is the most affordable way to watch the local AFC broadcast package without needing a cable box or live TV bundle.
Peacock
Peacock gives you direct access to live NBC coverage, including Sunday Night Football and exclusive standalone games throughout the season. It is a must-have for streaming primetime games without committing to a contract.
FOX One
FOX One streamlines live Sunday NFC matchups, premier game-day analysis, and high-bitrate sports streams into a single dedicated app. It is ideal for cord-cutters who want straightforward, direct-to-consumer access to everything broadcast on FOX Sports without extra fluff.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.