Watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions kick-off time

13 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Paycor Stadium

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If you are located in the local broadcast markets, you can catch the game live on television on the flagship local broadcast networks. You can find the game on WJBK-FOX in Detroit and WXIX-FOX in Cincinnati, as well as several other regional affiliates in Ohio and Kentucky.

You can stream all of these local FOX affiliate channels online with Fubo, who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Out-of-market fans across the United States can stream the game live using an NFL+ subscription.

Bengals vs Lions - Other Live Streams

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Early Cincinnati Bengals vs Detroit Lions Team News

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that the majority of his starters will see live action, albeit briefly. Fans can expect Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins to play a series or two to establish an early offensive rhythm.

The Bengals have heavily invested in their defensive line this offseason. This game will serve as the debut for major acquisitions like defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe.

In contrast to Cincinnati, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is largely expected to rest his first-stringers, opening the door for backups and roster hopefuls to prove themselves. The Lions are navigating significant injuries up front. Major offseason signing Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury in camp and will miss considerable time. With center Juice Scruggs also dealing with a soft-tissue injury, the team will heavily evaluate Seth McLaughlin, Michael Niese, and Tate Ratledge at the position.