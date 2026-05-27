Today's game between Cienciano and Juventud de las Piedras will kick-off at May 27, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Several platforms are carrying this Copa Sudamericana fixture, giving viewers in the United States multiple ways to watch. The TV channel and live stream options available are listed below.

Cienciano and Juventud de las Piedras meet in Group B of the Copa Sudamericana, with both sides in need of points to shore up their standing in the section.

Cienciano head into this fixture under Horacio Melgarejo having endured a difficult recent run. The Peruvian side have lost three of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 defeat to Atletico MG in their previous Copa Sudamericana outing. A draw against Sport Huancayo at the weekend offered some relief, but their continental campaign is at a crossroads.

Juventud de las Piedras arrive in far better shape. Sergio Blanco's Uruguayan outfit have won three of their last five matches and have shown they can handle themselves at this level. A 1-1 draw with Academia Puerto Cabello in their last Copa Sudamericana game kept them in contention, and they have momentum on their side.

The two sides met earlier in this Copa Sudamericana campaign, drawing 1-1 in Uruguay in April. That result means neither team can claim a psychological edge from the head-to-head, and the contest here is wide open.

In the group standings, Cienciano sit second while Juventud occupy fourth place. Three points for the home side would consolidate their position, while a win for the visitors would close the gap and tighten the race for qualification.

Cienciano will be desperate to make their home advantage count. A second consecutive defeat in the Copa Sudamericana would put serious pressure on their campaign with the group stage progressing.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cienciano vs Juventud de las Piedras, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cienciano vs Juventud de las Piedras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is available for Cienciano ahead of this fixture. Coach Horacio Melgarejo has not released a probable lineup, and no absences have been reported. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Juventud de las Piedras are similarly light on confirmed team news. Coach Sergio Blanco has not named a projected XI, and no injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the visitors. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Cienciano have picked up one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Sport Huancayo in the Primera Division on May 24. Before that, they lost 2-0 to Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana and fell 1-0 to Alianza Lima in the league. Their only win in that run came against Atletico Grau, a 2-1 away victory in domestic competition. Cienciano have also suffered a 3-0 defeat to Academia Puerto Cabello in the Copa Sudamericana, making it a troubled stretch of continental form.

Juventud de las Piedras have been considerably more consistent, recording three wins and two draws from their last five matches. Their most recent Copa Sudamericana outing ended 1-1 against Academia Puerto Cabello on May 21, while a 2-0 league win over Club Atletico Progreso and a 1-2 away victory at Defensor Sporting highlight their domestic strength. They drew 2-2 with Atletico MG in the Copa Sudamericana on May 5 and beat Montevideo Wanderers 2-1 to round out an unbeaten five-match run.





Head-to-Head Record

CIE Last match JUV 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Juventud de las Piedras 1 - 1 Cienciano 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1





The only meeting on record between these two sides came in the Copa Sudamericana on April 9, 2026, when Juventud de las Piedras hosted Cienciano and the match ended 1-1. That single data point offers little to separate the sides, and the fixture here represents only the second time the clubs have faced each other in this competition.

Standings

In Copa Sudamericana Group B, Cienciano currently sit second while Juventud de las Piedras are fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cienciano vs Juventud de las Piedras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: