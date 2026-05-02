Today's game between Chico FC and Llaneros FC will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 3:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Chico FC vs Llaneros FC are listed below. Fanatiz is the broadcaster carrying this Primera A fixture.

Chico FC host Llaneros FC in a Primera A fixture that carries real weight for both clubs at opposite ends of the table. With the Apertura standings tightening, this is a match neither side can afford to treat lightly.

Chico arrive at this game under significant pressure. Three defeats in their last four league outings have left them rooted near the foot of the table, and the manner of some of those losses will concern the coaching staff.

Llaneros come in with a more stable recent record, though they have found goals difficult to come by. Their last outing ended in a goalless draw, and their overall form reflects a side that is hard to beat but not always convincing in attack.

For Chico, the need for points is urgent. Sitting in 19th place in the Apertura table, they are running out of room for error and will need a performance that reflects that reality.

Llaneros, sitting 14th, are not in danger but are not comfortable either. A win here would give them breathing space and momentum heading into the final stretch of the competition.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Primera A fixture live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Chico FC vs Llaneros FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either side ahead of this fixture. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for Chico FC at this stage, and Llaneros FC have similarly provided no updates on absentees or projected selections. Further information will be added as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chico FC head into this match in poor form, having won just twice in their last five Primera A games while losing the other three. Their recent results paint a difficult picture: they were beaten heavily on two occasions, including a 5-0 defeat to Bucaramanga and a 4-0 loss to Internacional de Bogota just days ago. Those two results alone account for nine goals conceded across five matches, pointing to a defensive fragility that Llaneros will look to exploit. Their only bright spots came in narrow 1-0 wins over Deportivo Cali and Deportivo Pereira.

Llaneros arrive in better shape, going unbeaten in three of their last five outings with one win, two draws, and two defeats. They held Alianza FC to a goalless draw in their most recent match and showed resilience earlier in the run with a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Cali. Their win came away at Santa Fe. The concern for Llaneros is a tendency to draw rather than win, but their defensive record across the five games compares favourably to Chico's.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 2-1 win for Llaneros FC when they hosted Chico in the Primera A in July 2025. Before that, a February 2025 encounter at Chico's ground finished 2-2, suggesting the fixture can produce goals when the teams meet in the top flight. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, neither side has dominated the series convincingly, with results spread across wins for both clubs and a draw, making this a genuinely open fixture on historical grounds.

Standings

In the Primera A Apertura table, Chico FC sit in 19th place while Llaneros FC are 14th, a gap that underlines the contrasting pressures on each club heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chico FC vs Llaneros FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: