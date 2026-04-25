Today's game between Chicago Stars and Boston Legacy FC will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 6:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Chicago Stars vs Boston Legacy FC are listed below. The match is available to watch in the United States across multiple platforms, giving fans several ways to catch the action.

Fubo subscribers can stream the match live. Ion is broadcasting the fixture on linear television, and Tubi offers a free streaming option for viewers in the US.

Chicago Stars host Boston Legacy FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides arriving in desperate need of points after difficult starts to the campaign.

Chicago have endured a rough stretch of form, losing three consecutive league matches after a brief bright spot in late March. They sit 14th in the NWSL standings and face a home crowd that will be looking for a response.

Boston Legacy FC arrive in no better shape. The away side have lost each of their last four NWSL matches and occupy 16th place in the table, making this a meeting between two teams fighting to move off the bottom end of the standings.

For Chicago, the home advantage could prove meaningful. Picking up three points here would offer genuine breathing room, and the Stars will know that matches against direct rivals in the standings carry extra weight.

Boston's task is clear but difficult. Four straight defeats have put pressure on the squad, and a result on the road against a struggling Chicago side represents one of their better chances to stop the slide.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Stars vs Boston Legacy FC live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Boston Legacy FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No team news is currently available for Chicago Stars ahead of this fixture. Details on injuries, suspensions, and the projected XI will be added closer to kick-off.

Boston Legacy FC have also not confirmed any squad information at this stage. Updates on absences and probable selections will follow as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chicago Stars have won just one of their last five NWSL matches, recording a 2-1 victory over Kansas City Current on March 22. That win has been surrounded by four defeats, including a 4-0 loss to Angel City FC and a 3-0 defeat against Orlando Pride. The Stars have scored three goals across those five games while conceding ten, a return that reflects their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Boston Legacy FC have lost each of their last four NWSL fixtures for which data is available, conceding five goals and failing to score across those matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to San Diego Wave FC on April 3, and they also fell 3-0 to Houston Dash on March 21. Boston have not recorded a win or a draw during this run.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Chicago Stars and Boston Legacy FC. This section will be updated if historical fixture data becomes available.

Standings

In the NWSL table, Chicago Stars sit 14th while Boston Legacy FC are placed 16th, making this a direct contest between two sides in the lower half of the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs Boston Legacy FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: