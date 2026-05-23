Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Toronto FC will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Apple TV holds the broadcast rights for this fixture. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below. MLS coverage is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate add-on required. Watch live on Apple TV.

Chicago Fire FC host Toronto FC at Soldier Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with contrasting fortunes on either side of the touchline.

Gregg Berhalter's side have climbed to fourth in the East, and their form over the past week has reinforced that standing. A 0-2 win at CF Montreal on May 16 extended a run of back-to-back MLS victories after a difficult patch, and the Fire arrive at this game with genuine momentum.

Behind the results, there is broader ambition at this club. Goalkeeper Chris Brady has emerged as one of MLS's more reliable shot-stoppers and is pushing for a place in the USMNT squad ahead of this summer's World Cup on home soil — a subplot that adds weight to every Chicago performance between now and the tournament.

Toronto arrive in a different situation entirely. Robin Fraser's side have not won any of their last five competitive matches, a run that stretches across MLS and the Canadian Championship. A 3-1 defeat at Charlotte FC on May 16 was their most recent outing, following a 2-4 loss to Inter Miami in which the visitors were well beaten.

The Reds sit 11th in the Eastern Conference, seven places below their hosts, and the gap in form and table position tells a clear story heading into this fixture.

With the World Cup break approaching and MLS playoff positioning beginning to take shape, both clubs have reasons to treat this game seriously — even if they arrive with very different levels of confidence.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Toronto FC, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC head into this fixture without confirmed injury or suspension information. Gregg Berhalter has not released a probable lineup, and no projected XI is available at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as official squad information becomes available.

Toronto FC are similarly without confirmed team news ahead of the trip to Chicago. Robin Fraser has not provided injury updates, suspension details, or a projected starting lineup. Check back nearer the match for the latest from both camps.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chicago Fire have won two and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-2 win at CF Montreal on May 16, following a 1-3 victory at DC United on May 13. Before that run of back-to-back wins, the Fire suffered three consecutive defeats: a 1-3 loss to Red Bull New York, a 2-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati, and a 1-2 exit to St. Louis City in the US Open Cup. Chicago scored seven goals and conceded eleven across those five matches.

Toronto FC have taken one draw and four defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss at Charlotte FC on May 16. Before that, Toronto were beaten 2-4 by Inter Miami on May 9, lost 1-3 to Atletico Ottawa in the Canadian Championship, drew 1-1 with San Jose Earthquakes, and fell 1-2 to Atlanta United. Toronto scored eight goals and conceded eleven across those five matches, a defensive record that has been a persistent concern throughout this stretch.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on October 5, 2025, when Chicago Fire FC hosted Toronto FC and the game ended 2-2 in an MLS regular-season fixture. Before that, Toronto hosted Chicago on March 15, 2025, and lost 1-2. Across the last five head-to-head matches in MLS, Chicago hold two wins to Toronto's one, with two draws. The most lopsided result in the dataset came on June 15, 2024, when Chicago won 4-1 away at Toronto.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC currently sit fourth while Toronto FC are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: