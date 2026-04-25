Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Sporting Kansas City will kick-off at Apr 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Chicago Fire FC vs Sporting Kansas City are listed below. All MLS fixtures, including this one, are available exclusively through Apple TV.

Chicago Fire FC host Sporting Kansas City at Soldier Field in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits one of the Eastern Conference's in-form sides against a Western Conference team searching for any sign of a turnaround.

The Fire arrive at this game on the back of a strong run of results. Three consecutive MLS wins before a 3-3 draw with FC Cincinnati last weekend suggests a team with real momentum, even if that point against Cincinnati felt like two dropped rather than one earned.

Sporting Kansas City, by contrast, are in freefall. Five straight defeats across all competitions have left them rooted near the bottom of the Western Conference, and the confidence that comes with winning games has been conspicuously absent.

Chicago's home form and the structure Gregg Berhalter's former players have shown in recent weeks makes Soldier Field a difficult place to visit right now. The Fire have kept clean sheets in back-to-back league wins over Atlanta United and Nashville SC, and that defensive solidity will be tested by a Kansas City attack that has struggled to score.

For Sporting, the numbers are stark. They have conceded ten goals in their last three MLS matches alone and have yet to win in the league since late March. A response is needed, but the fixture list has not been kind.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Sporting Kansas City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Chicago Fire FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. No confirmed team news is available for Sporting Kansas City either, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI provided at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release official squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chicago Fire have gone W4-D1-L0 across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-3 draw with FC Cincinnati in MLS, though the four results before that were all wins. That run included a 1-0 victory over Atlanta United and a 1-0 win against Nashville SC in the league, as well as a 1-2 away win against Philadelphia Union. The Fire also beat Detroit City FC 1-2 in the US Open Cup during this stretch. Across those five games, Chicago scored seven goals and conceded four.

Sporting Kansas City have lost all five of their last matches across all competitions, recording W0-D0-L5. Their most recent defeat was a 3-0 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS. They also lost 3-0 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks in the US Open Cup and fell 1-3 to San Jose Earthquakes in the league. Kansas City conceded 13 goals across these five fixtures and scored just six, with no clean sheets and no wins to show for the run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the 2024 Leagues Cup, when Sporting Kansas City beat Chicago Fire FC 2-1 on July 29, 2024. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Chicago hold a slight edge with two wins to Sporting's two, plus one draw. The five meetings have produced 11 goals in total, with the sides sharing a 2-2 draw in their October 2020 encounter.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC currently sit fourth. Sporting Kansas City are positioned 15th in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Sporting Kansas City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: