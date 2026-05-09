Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Red Bull New York will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 2:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Chicago Fire FC vs Red Bull New York are listed below. All MLS regular-season fixtures are available exclusively through Apple TV. MLS no longer sells a standalone season pass — every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription. If you already subscribe to Apple TV, you have full access at no extra cost. You can stream on any device with the Apple TV app, including smart TVs, gaming consoles, and mobile devices.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN service can help you connect to a US server and access your Apple TV subscription from abroad, allowing you to watch without interruption.

Chicago Fire FC host Red Bull New York at Soldier Field in Chicago in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture. The two sides meet with very different trajectories in the standings, and the gap between them makes this a match with real implications for the Fire's push toward the top of the conference.

Chicago have been one of the more impressive sides in the East this season. They sit fourth in the conference and have shown the kind of attacking punch that makes them a threat on any given night — their 5-0 dismantling of Sporting Kansas City in late April was as convincing a performance as any team has produced in MLS this year.

Their most recent outing, however, ended in a 2-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati, snapping a run of positive results. That loss will sting, but the Fire's overall form across the month remains strong, and Soldier Field has been a difficult venue for visitors.

Red Bull New York arrive in poor shape. The visitors have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions and sit eleventh in the Eastern Conference. A 0-2 defeat to FC Dallas was their most recent result, extending a run that has offered little encouragement.

New York did show some attacking intent earlier in the stretch — a 4-4 draw with DC United highlighted their capacity for goals — but the defensive record across recent weeks has been a persistent problem. Conceding freely on the road is not a formula for picking up points at a venue like Soldier Field.

Off the pitch, the Red Bulls have had reasons for optimism. The club opened a new $112 million training facility, an event that drew club legends and Red Bull Global Head of Sport Jurgen Klopp. Whether that investment translates to results on the field remains to be seen in the weeks ahead.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Red Bull New York live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Red Bull New York with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Chicago Fire FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released.

Red Bull New York are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release official squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chicago Fire have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati in MLS on May 3. Before that, they lost 1-2 to St. Louis City in the US Open Cup, and beat Sporting Kansas City 5-0 in the league on April 26 — their most convincing result of the run. They also drew 3-3 with FC Cincinnati and beat Detroit City FC 1-2 in the Open Cup to complete the five-match stretch.

Red Bull New York have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 0-2 defeat to FC Dallas in MLS on May 2. Prior to that, they lost 1-3 to New York City FC in the US Open Cup and fell 2-0 to FC Cincinnati in the league on April 25. A 4-4 draw with DC United was the only point they claimed in the period, alongside a 4-1 defeat to CF Montreal. New York have conceded freely throughout this run, a pattern that will concern the coaching staff heading into this road fixture.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on July 27, 2025, when Chicago Fire FC beat Red Bull New York 1-0 at Soldier Field in an MLS fixture. Before that, New York won 2-1 at home against Chicago on April 5, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Chicago hold the advantage with three wins — including a 2-1 home victory in September 2024 and a 0-1 away win in September 2023 — against one win for New York, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC currently sit fourth, while Red Bull New York are placed eleventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Red Bull New York today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: