Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and FC Cincinnati will kick-off at May 2, 2026, 8:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Chicago Fire FC vs FC Cincinnati are listed below. All MLS regular-season fixtures are available exclusively through Apple TV as part of the MLS Season Pass.

If you are travelling outside the United States, a VPN service can help you connect to a US server and access your usual Apple TV subscription from abroad, allowing you to watch without interruption.

Chicago Fire FC host FC Cincinnati at Soldier Field in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with plenty riding on the result for both sides.

The Fire come into this game in strong form. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions have established Chicago as one of the conference's more consistent sides, and Soldier Field has become a difficult place for visiting teams to leave with anything.

The two sides met just eleven days ago, drawing 3-3 in Cincinnati in a match that will have left both camps with mixed feelings. That result snapped Chicago's winning run in the league, while Cincinnati's failure to hold on to leads has been a recurring theme this season.

FC Cincinnati arrive having beaten Red Bull New York 2-0 in their most recent outing, a clean sheet that will have offered some defensive encouragement after a run of high-scoring, open affairs. Kevin Denkey has been a consistent threat going forward, and the Cincinnatians carry genuine attacking quality into this fixture.

Chicago's striker situation has attracted attention off the pitch too. Reports have surfaced suggesting the Fire have cooled their interest in Robert Lewandowski, with current forward Hugo Cuypers in fine form and the club's recruitment focus apparently pointing elsewhere.

Third in the Eastern Conference, the Fire have the points and the momentum. Cincinnati sit ninth and need a result on the road to close the gap. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Chicago Fire FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released.

FC Cincinnati are also without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release official squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chicago Fire have gone W4-D1-L0 across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 5-0 demolition of Sporting Kansas City in MLS on April 26, a result that underlined the attacking threat this side carries. Before that, they drew 3-3 with FC Cincinnati and won 1-0 against both Atlanta United and Nashville SC in the league. Chicago scored ten goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, keeping back-to-back clean sheets in their two league wins before the Kansas City game.

FC Cincinnati have recorded W1-D3-L1 across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Red Bull New York on April 25, ending a run of three consecutive draws that included a 4-4 stalemate with New York City FC and the 3-3 draw with Chicago. Their only defeat in the period came against Red Bull New York on April 4, a 4-2 loss. Cincinnati scored ten goals and conceded ten across the five matches, reflecting a side that scores freely but has struggled for defensive consistency.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides took place on April 18, 2026, when FC Cincinnati and Chicago Fire drew 3-3 in an MLS fixture at TQL Stadium. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cincinnati hold a slight edge with two wins to Chicago's one, plus two draws. Prior to the April 2026 draw, Cincinnati beat Chicago 2-1 at home in July 2025 and won 3-2 away at Soldier Field in April 2025, while Chicago claimed a 1-0 win in Cincinnati in July 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC currently sit third, while FC Cincinnati are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: