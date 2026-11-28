How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Bulls vs Indiana Pacers Match Preview

NBA 28 Nov 2026 - 20:00 United Center

Tonight's latest NBA regular-season matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls marks another chapter in a fierce and physical rivalry between two Eastern Conference foes looking to climb the standings. The Indiana Pacers enter this contest aiming to recapture the high-octane offensive rhythm that defined their success last season, relying heavily on the dynamic playmaking of star guard Tyrese Haliburton and a deep rotation that pushes the pace against any opponent. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls are leaning into a gritty identity led by their veteran core, looking to shore up their defensive execution and capitalize on home-court energy as they battle through the rigorous regular-season schedule. Both squads are dealing with minor rotation tweaks and injury management, making this latest chapter in their ongoing series a crucial test of depth and execution down the stretch.

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's thrilling Central Division matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Chicago Bulls have several ways to tune into the action. If you are located within the home broadcast markets, you can catch the game regionally on the Chicago Sports Network or through local CW affiliates, depending on your exact location and local syndication. For cord-cutters looking for a nationwide streaming option, you can also stream the action live by signing up for Fubo's five-day free trial, which grants you immediate access to regional sports networks and local channels carrying the game without needing a traditional cable subscription.