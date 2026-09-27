Watch Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles kick-off time

28 Sept 2026 - 20:15 Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT on Monday, September 28.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action. For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on ABC.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo have plans that carry ABC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to ABC or ESPN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles Team News

Chicago Bears Team News

The biggest storyline for head coach Ben Johnson’s squad is under center.

Quarterback Crisis : Franchise quarterback Caleb Williams has been officially ruled out with a grade 1 hamstring strain suffered in Week 2. Backup Tyson Bagent is progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol and returned to practice in full capacity on Saturday; he is officially listed as questionable. If Bagent is not fully cleared, 38-year-old veteran Case Keenum will make his first NFL regular-season start since 2023.

The Backfield : Running backs D'Andre Swift and rookie Kyle Monangai will be the focal point of the offense to take pressure off the quarterback position. Monangai missed early-week practices with a knee issue but is expected to anchor their lethal ground game.

Line of Scrimmage & Special Teams : Left guard Joe Thuney sat out practice on Friday, leaving questions on the interior line. Meanwhile, kicker Cairo Santos (right hip) has trended toward playing despite missing earlier practice time.

Defensive Boost : Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hamstring) made rapid progress late in the week and is on track to play, avoiding a major gap in the secondary

Philadelphia Eagles Team News

The 2-0 Eagles are looking to continue their unbeaten streak but will do so without several key contributors.

Key Offensive Absences : Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee/MCL sprain) and wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (ankle) have both been ruled out for Monday night. In a corresponding move, the Eagles recently reunited with veteran tight end Zach Ertz via the practice squad.

Barkley & Smith Good to Go : There is fantastic news for the rest of the skill positions. Star running back Saquon Barkley, who was managing a stinger, practiced fully on Friday and carries no injury designation. Similarly, wideout DeVonta Smith (hamstring) bounced back in practice and will play. With Brown out, rookie receiver Makai Lemon is expected to see an increased workload.

Trenches & Front Seven : The offensive line is already adjusting to life without three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson, who was placed on Injured Reserve last week. Cam Jurgens shifts to left guard with rookie Drew Kendall starting at center. On defense, edge rusher Jonathan Greenard (pectoral) has been dealing with an issue but is expected to fill a co-starter role alongside Jalyx Hunt.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks