Watch Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns NFL preseason game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns kick-off time

15 Aug 2026 - 13:00 Soldier Field

The game will be available locally on WEWS-ABC in the Cleveland-Akron-Canton television market and WFLD-FOX who will be broadcasting throughout the Chicagoland area, which includes northeastern Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana. The game is also scheduled to be be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network.

Both regional and national coverage is available to stream via Fubo who offer new customers a free five day trial of their service.

Further to the above, nationally and out-of-market, subscribers can stream the matchup live through the ESPN Unlimited streaming platform as well as with an NFL+ subscription.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns Match Preview

With no regular-season stakes on the line, both coaching staffs treat these early preseason snaps as a massive evaluation period for roster spots and depth-chart positioning before final cuts. Expect a heavy rotation of backups, rookies, and fringe roster players in the second half. It is the first meeting of the summer for these two clubs, and the focus remains on which young players can separate themselves and make game-changing plays in live action.

Early Chicago Bears vs Cleveland Browns Team News

Bears head coach Ben Johnson confirmed that star quarterback Caleb Williams and a number of other first-teamers will sit out Saturday's opener. The coaching staff is opting to rely on joint practices for starter reps rather than risking them in preseason games.

With Williams resting, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will start the game and is expected to play the entire first half.

Browns first-year head coach Todd Monken announced that Deshaun Watson will start at quarterback and play the entire first half. This marks a monumental moment for Watson, as it will be his first live game action since October 2024 after battling back from back-to-back Achilles tendon ruptures.

Watson is currently entrenched in a fierce battle for the starting job with popular second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Sanders, who started seven games as a rookie in 2025, is scheduled to take over the offense for the second half of Saturday's game.

Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks