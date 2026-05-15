Today's game between Chelsea and Manchester City will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 10:00 AM.

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The FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Manchester City is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Fubo carries the match and offers a streaming option for cord-cutters looking for a reliable home for the game. ESPN 2 provides linear television coverage for those with a cable or satellite subscription, while ESPN Deportes serves Spanish-language audiences. DirecTV Stream and ESPN Select round out the options for viewers who prefer a live TV streaming bundle.

If you are travelling outside your home country and want to access your usual streaming service, a Virtual Private Network can help you connect to a geo-restricted platform. A VPN routes your connection through a server in your home country, allowing you to watch as normal while abroad.

Chelsea and Manchester City meet at Wembley in the FA Cup Final, with both clubs arriving at English football's most storied showpiece carrying very different momentum.

City head to the national stadium in commanding form. Pep Guardiola's side put Crystal Palace to the sword 3-0 in their most recent outing, with Phil Foden delivering two assists on his first league start since March. That result moved City to within two points of Premier League leaders Arsenal, and Guardiola will be hoping his squad carries that sharpness into a cup final.

Chelsea's road to Wembley has been considerably bumpier. The Blues defeated Leeds 1-0 in their FA Cup semi-final but have since suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats, losing 3-0 to Brighton and 0-1 to Manchester United before drawing 1-1 with Liverpool last weekend. Their league campaign has left them relying heavily on this final for a route into European competition next season.

The managerial subplot adds further intrigue. Chelsea's dugout situation remains unresolved, with Xabi Alonso and Cesc Fabregas among the names circulating as the club weighs its options for next season. For now, the focus is entirely on Wembley.

City's own off-field noise centres on Erling Haaland, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez declining to rule out a summer approach for the Norwegian striker. Haaland started on the bench against Crystal Palace, though his presence in the squad underlines the depth Guardiola can call upon.

The head-to-head record this season has tilted firmly in City's favour, with Chelsea losing 0-3 at home to their opponents in April. A cup final, though, has a habit of rewriting recent narratives.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City live, including TV channel information, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either Chelsea or Manchester City ahead of the FA Cup Final. Full injury and suspension updates, along with projected line-ups for both sides, will be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Manchester City arrive at Wembley in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a commanding 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, and they also beat Brentford 3-0 in that run. Their only blemish was a 3-3 draw with Everton, a game in which they scored three but were unable to hold on. Across those five matches, City scored 12 goals and conceded four.

Chelsea's recent form makes for more difficult reading. The Blues won just one of their last five, beating Leeds 1-0 in the FA Cup semi-final. They lost three Premier League games in that stretch, including a 3-0 defeat to Brighton and a 1-3 reverse against Nottingham Forest, and drew 1-1 with Liverpool in their most recent outing. Chelsea scored six goals across those five matches and conceded six.





Head-to-Head Record





Recent meetings between these two clubs have gone heavily in Manchester City's favour. The most recent encounter came in April 2026, when City won 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League fixture. Across the last five meetings in all competitions, City have won three, with one draw and one City win in a friendly, and Chelsea have not won any. City have outscored Chelsea across those matches by a considerable margin, though cup finals have a way of making recent league form irrelevant.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: