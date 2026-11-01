How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea FC Women with a VPN

Want to access your usual streaming service with greater security, or from a different part of the world where you may run into geo-restrictions? This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ExpressVPN ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider (e.g. ) and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location . Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above).

. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast (check out our international coverage table above). Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

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Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 09:30 The Oakwood

Charlton Athletic Women host Chelsea FC Women at The Oakwood in a WSL fixture that pits the league's bottom side against its leaders.

Chelsea arrive in dominant form under Sonia Bompastor, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Roma in the Women's Champions League, and they have also put six past Tottenham Hotspur in the WSL this month.

Charlton, managed by Karen Hills, are in a difficult spell. They have lost four of their last five matches, with their only win coming against Bristol City in the WSL Cup. The Addicks are rooted near the foot of the WSL table and will need to produce a major upset to take anything from this game.

Chelsea sit top of the WSL and travel to southeast London as clear favourites. Their defensive record across recent matches has been particularly strong, conceding just twice in five games.

For Charlton, this is a chance to test themselves against the best side in the division, even if the odds are stacked firmly against Hills' team.

For details on how to watch this WSL match live, read on below.

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