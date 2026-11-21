How to watch Charlton Athletic vs Aston Villa Women with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

WSL - Game Week 11 22 Nov 2026 - 09:00 The Oakwood

Charlton Athletic Women host Aston Villa Women at The Oakwood in a Women's Super League fixture that pits the league's bottom side against a Villa team still searching for consistency in the top half.

Karen Hills' Charlton arrive in difficult shape. They have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions, and their WSL form makes for grim reading: three defeats in the league, conceding heavily against both Chelsea and Crystal Palace in recent weeks.

The Addicks were beaten 2-0 by West Ham United Women in their most recent WSL outing, a result that keeps them rooted to 14th place and deepens concerns about their ability to stay in the division.

Aston Villa come in with more cause for optimism. Brian Soerensen's side beat Birmingham City Women 1-0 last time out in the WSL, a result that steadied nerves after back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Liverpool had stalled their momentum.

Villa sit seventh in the WSL standings and will want to build on that Birmingham win to push into the upper half of the table. A trip to a struggling Charlton side offers a genuine opportunity to do exactly that.

For Hills and Charlton, a home derby atmosphere could be the spark they need. But they will need a significant improvement on recent performances to take anything from this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Charlton Athletic Women vs Aston Villa Women live.

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