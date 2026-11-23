How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlotte Hornets vs Memphis Grizzlies kick-off time

Basketball fans eager to catch tonight's NBA action between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets have several viewing options depending on your location and how you prefer to stream the game. Nationally, you can check standard sports packages or league feeds, while regional viewers can tune in through local broadcast coverage on FOX and WZBJ 24. If you do not have cable and want to watch the game without spending a dime, you can take advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial. Simply sign up for the streaming service on their website, navigate to the channel broadcasting the game during your trial window, and stream the matchup live on your phone, tablet, smart TV, or computer before the trial period ends.

Tonight's matchup marks the latest regular-season showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Charlotte Hornets, adding another chapter to their ongoing series. The Grizzlies enter this game looking to establish dominance with their trademark high-pace offense and lockdown perimeter defense, though they have had to navigate recent roster adjustments due to minor injuries in the rotation. Meanwhile, the Hornets are eager to showcase their young, athletic core and prove they can compete against Western Conference powerhouses. Charlotte has been focused on improving their ball movement and finding consistent scoring beyond their star players, making this latest regular-season clash an intriguing test of depth and execution for both squads.

Team news & squads