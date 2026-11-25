How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls out-of-market

If you are outside of the local market, you can watch and live stream NBA matches including today's game between Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls, with an NBA League Pass.

Team-specific plans cost $13.99 per month if you are only interested in following your favourite team. The base NBA League Pass plan costs $16.99 per month, while the ad-free Premium plan costs $24.99 per month. Annual plans are also available with a discount.

How to watch Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls internationally

If you are outside of the USA, the NBA game between Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls should be available to livestream with an NBA League Pass.

Please be aware that livestream rights vary by country and depend on local broadcast deals. NBA games that aren't shown live on NBA League Pass are usually later made available on-demand.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Charlotte Hornets vs Chicago Bulls Match Preview

Tonight marks the latest high-stakes regular-season clash between the Chicago Bulls and the Charlotte Hornets as both franchises battle to find consistency and climb the Eastern Conference ladder. The Chicago Bulls enter this matchup looking to lean on their backcourt scoring and veteran leadership to dictate the pace, though the team has had to navigate recent roster adjustments and injury concerns as they search for a sustained defensive identity. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets continue to showcase their exciting young core, highlighted by dynamic playmaking and high-energy spurts, though inconsistency on both ends of the floor has challenged their recent form. With both teams eager to secure a crucial win in this latest chapter of their ongoing regular-season rivalry, fans can expect a fast-paced, competitive showdown from tip-off to the final buzzer.

Basketball fans looking to catch tonight's NBA action between the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets have a few different viewing avenues depending on your location and streaming preferences. For local viewers in the home broadcast regions, the game will be carried live on the Chicago Sports Network and WZBJ 24. If you are outside the local broadcast footprint or prefer cutting the cord, you can stream the game live by taking advantage of Fubo's five-day free trial, which gives new subscribers full access to regional sports networks and national channels carrying the matchup without an upfront financial commitment.