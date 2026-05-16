Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Toronto FC will kick-off at May 16, 2026, 7:30 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer. For the 2026 season, every regular-season match is included with a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no separate add-on required.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may encounter geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and access your subscription as normal. Sign up to a reputable provider, connect to a US server, clear your browser cache, and then open the Apple TV app to watch the match.

Charlotte FC host Toronto FC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that neither side can afford to lose.

Charlotte arrive at this game in damaging form. Dean Smith's side have taken just one point from their last four MLS matches, with a 0-1 defeat to New York City FC on May 13 their most recent result. Their defensive record has been a persistent problem, and the pressure inside Bank of America Stadium is building.

The lone moment of relief in that stretch was a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on May 9, a result that at least prevented a fifth straight defeat. Four losses from five across all competitions tells its own story about where this squad currently stands.

Toronto FC arrive in no better shape. The Reds have not won any of their last five competitive matches, a run that includes a 2-4 defeat to Inter Miami on May 9 in which Lionel Messi scored and assisted twice. That result extended a difficult stretch that also saw them beaten by Atletico Ottawa in the Canadian Championship.

Toronto's problems are not new. They came into the Inter Miami game without a win in five, and the manner of that defeat — conceding four times against a team of Miami's quality — will have done little to restore confidence in the squad.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference, separated by a single position, and a defeat for either side would deepen their respective playoff concerns at this stage of the season.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Charlotte FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

Toronto FC are also without confirmed team news. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Charlotte FC have recorded one draw and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions, a sequence that includes a 0-1 loss to New York City FC on May 13 and a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati on May 9. Prior to those results, Charlotte lost 1-0 to New England Revolution, fell 0-2 to Atlanta United in the US Open Cup, and were beaten 4-2 by Nashville SC. Charlotte scored five goals and conceded six across the five matches, a record that reflects ongoing defensive vulnerability at both ends of the pitch.

Toronto FC have taken one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-4 defeat to Inter Miami on May 9 in MLS. Before that, Toronto lost 1-3 to Atletico Ottawa in the Canadian Championship, drew 1-1 with San Jose Earthquakes, lost 1-2 to Atlanta United, and drew 3-3 with Philadelphia Union. Toronto scored eight goals and conceded thirteen across those five matches, a defensive record that has been a consistent concern throughout this run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on July 26, 2025, when Charlotte FC hosted Toronto FC and won 2-0 in an MLS regular-season fixture. Before that, Toronto hosted Charlotte on May 31, 2025, and lost 0-2. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Charlotte hold the stronger record with three wins to Toronto's one, scoring ten goals and conceding five across those meetings.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC currently sit ninth while Toronto FC are placed tenth, making this a direct contest between two clubs separated by a single position at the foot of the table's middle section.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: