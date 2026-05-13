Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and New York City FC will kick-off at May 13, 2026, 7:15 PM.

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The TV channel and live stream options for Charlotte FC vs New York City FC are listed below. Apple TV holds exclusive global broadcast rights to Major League Soccer, and this game is available to watch live through the Apple TV app. For the 2026 season, MLS has discontinued the standalone Season Pass — every regular-season match is now included with a standard Apple TV subscription at $12.99 per month or $99 per year, with no separate add-on required.

Fubo subscribers can also stream the match live. The platform carries MLS coverage and offers Spanish-language commentary for fans who prefer to follow the action in Spanish.

If you are travelling outside the United States, you may run into geo-restrictions on your usual streaming services. A VPN allows you to connect to a server in a supported region and access your subscription as normal. Sign up to a reputable provider, connect to a US server, clear your browser cache, and then open your chosen streaming app to watch the match.

Charlotte FC host New York City FC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with plenty riding on the result for both clubs.

Charlotte arrive at this game in damaging form. Dean Smith's side have taken just one point from their last four MLS matches, and their defensive record has been alarming — conceding four goals in back-to-back league games against Nashville SC and Orlando City. A home crowd that has grown frustrated will be looking for a reaction.

The lone recent highlight for Charlotte was a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati last time out in MLS, a result that at least stopped the rot. But with four defeats from five across all competitions, the pressure on the squad is real.

New York City FC arrive in Charlotte with their own problems. The Boys in Blue have won just once in their last five competitive matches and sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, one place above Charlotte. Their defensive record is similarly soft, and a road trip to a struggling home side offers no guarantees.

NYCFC's most recent result was a 3-0 win over Columbus Crew on May 10, which will provide a confidence boost after a difficult spell in league play. Before that, a 0-2 defeat to DC United and a 1-0 loss to CF Montreal had raised serious questions about their consistency.

Both clubs occupy the middle of the Eastern Conference standings and cannot afford to fall further behind in the playoff race. Points matter now, and neither side has the luxury of treating this as a throwaway fixture.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Charlotte FC vs New York City FC, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Charlotte FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released at this stage. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

New York City FC are also without confirmed team news. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Charlotte FC have recorded one draw and four defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with FC Cincinnati in MLS on May 9. Prior to that, Charlotte lost 1-0 to New England Revolution, fell 2-0 to Atlanta United in the US Open Cup, and were beaten 4-2 by Nashville SC and 4-1 at Orlando City in the league. Charlotte scored nine goals and conceded eleven across those five matches, a record that reflects persistent defensive problems.

New York City FC have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 3-0 win over Columbus Crew in MLS on May 10. Before that, NYCFC lost 0-2 to DC United, beat Red Bull New York 1-3 in the US Open Cup, lost 1-0 to CF Montreal in the league, and drew 4-4 with FC Cincinnati. NYCFC scored eleven goals and conceded nine across the five matches, showing attacking output but continued defensive vulnerability.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on April 18, 2026, when New York City FC hosted Charlotte FC and lost 1-2 in an MLS regular-season fixture. Before that, Charlotte lost 1-3 at home to NYCFC on November 8, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, NYCFC hold an advantage with three wins to Charlotte's two, with the sides also sharing a 0-0 draw at Yankee Stadium in November 2025. Charlotte's win in April 2026 is the most recent result between the clubs.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New York City FC currently sit seventh while Charlotte FC are placed eighth, making this a direct contest between two clubs separated by a single position in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: