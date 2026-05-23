Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and New England Revolution will kick-off at May 23, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution is available to watch live on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Charlotte FC host New England Revolution at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with real implications for both clubs' playoff ambitions.

Dean Smith's side come into this game in difficult form. Charlotte have taken just one point from their last three MLS outings, and a 1-0 defeat to this same Revolution side on May 2 is still fresh in the memory. The pressure at Bank of America Stadium is building.

That said, Charlotte showed signs of life with a 3-1 win over Toronto FC on May 16, their first MLS victory in that stretch. Smith will need his squad to build on that result and find some consistency at home.

New England arrive as the stronger side on current form. Marko Mitrovic has built a Revolution outfit that grinds out results, and they sit third in the Eastern Conference. Back-to-back MLS wins over Philadelphia Union and Charlotte FC in early May demonstrated what this team is capable of when functioning well.

A 3-0 home defeat to Nashville SC on May 13 interrupted that run, but the Revs responded with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United on May 16. Mitrovic's side have the look of a team capable of hurting Charlotte again.

This is a fixture where Charlotte need a response and New England want to consolidate their place near the top of the East. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution, including live stream options, TV channel details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Charlotte FC ahead of this fixture. Dean Smith's side have not released a probable lineup, and no squad updates have been provided. Details will be added closer to kick-off as the club provides official confirmation.

New England Revolution are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. Marko Mitrovic has not announced a projected XI, and no injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad information as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Charlotte FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-1 MLS win over Toronto FC on May 16, which ended a difficult run. Before that, Charlotte lost 0-1 to New York City FC on May 13 and drew 2-2 with FC Cincinnati on May 9. The other two results in the sequence were a 1-0 MLS defeat to New England Revolution and a 0-2 US Open Cup loss to Atlanta United. Charlotte scored six goals and conceded six across those five matches.

New England Revolution have recorded three wins and two defeats from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS win over Minnesota United on May 16. Before that, the Revs lost 0-3 to Nashville SC on May 13, beat Philadelphia Union 2-1 on May 9, and defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on May 2. Their fifth result was a 3-4 US Open Cup defeat to Orlando City. New England scored seven goals and conceded nine across the five matches, though their MLS record across that spell reads three wins from four.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 2, 2026, when New England Revolution hosted Charlotte FC and won 1-0 in MLS. Before that, Charlotte won 2-1 at Gillette Stadium on August 30, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, New England hold the advantage with three wins to Charlotte's one, alongside one draw. Charlotte's only victory in the sequence was a 4-0 home result on September 21, 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution sit third while Charlotte FC are placed seventh, meaning the visitors arrive with a clear edge in the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: