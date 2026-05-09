Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and FC Cincinnati will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

We may earn a commission if you sign up through one of our links.

The TV channel and live stream options for Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati are listed below. All MLS regular-season fixtures are available exclusively through Apple TV as part of the MLS Season Pass. Fans can stream via the Apple TV app on smart TVs, gaming consoles, and iOS or Android devices.

If you are travelling outside your home region, a VPN can help you access your usual Apple TV subscription from abroad. Connect to a server in your home country before signing in to your Apple TV account to avoid geo-restrictions.

Charlotte FC host FC Cincinnati at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture with real implications for both clubs' playoff ambitions.

Charlotte arrive at this game in wretched form. Four defeats in their last five matches across all competitions, including heavy losses to Nashville SC and Orlando City, have left the club looking fragile at both ends of the pitch. The home crowd will be hoping for a response.

FC Cincinnati come into this one with considerably more confidence. Pat Noonan's side have won their last two MLS outings, beating Red Bull New York 2-0 and Chicago Fire 3-2 in their most recent road trip. Evander has been in fine touch, and Cincinnati carry a genuine threat going forward.

The two sides sit close together in the Eastern Conference standings, separated by just one position. A win for either club would make a meaningful difference to their respective standings at this stage of the season.

Charlotte's defensive record is a serious concern. Conceding four goals in back-to-back league fixtures is the kind of form that costs coaches their jobs, and Cincinnati's attacking output makes this a difficult fixture for the home side to approach with any great optimism.

Cincinnati, for their part, have shown they are capable of scoring freely. Their last five matches produced seventeen goals, and they have demonstrated the ability to grind out results on the road when it matters.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for Charlotte FC ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released.

FC Cincinnati are similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been provided for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both clubs release official squad information.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Charlotte FC have gone W1-D0-L4 across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to New England Revolution in MLS on May 2, extending a damaging run of poor results. Prior to that, they lost 2-0 to Atlanta United in the US Open Cup and were beaten 4-2 by Nashville SC and 4-1 at Orlando City in the league. Their only win in this stretch came against New York City FC, a 2-1 away victory on April 18. Charlotte scored five goals and conceded eleven across the five matches, a record that underlines the defensive problems the club is currently facing.

FC Cincinnati have recorded W2-D3-L0 across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win at Chicago Fire on May 3, continuing a run that also included a 2-0 victory over Red Bull New York on April 25. Before those two wins, Cincinnati drew three straight matches, including a 4-4 stalemate with New York City FC and a 3-3 draw with Chicago Fire. Cincinnati scored thirteen goals and conceded ten across the five fixtures, reflecting a side that scores with regularity but has shown defensive vulnerabilities in recent weeks.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on August 10, 2025, when FC Cincinnati hosted Charlotte FC and lost 1-0 in an MLS fixture. Before that, Charlotte won 2-0 at home against Cincinnati on March 15, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Charlotte hold an advantage with three wins to Cincinnati's one, plus one draw, with the sides sharing a 1-1 result at Bank of America Stadium in March 2024.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, FC Cincinnati currently sit sixth while Charlotte FC are placed seventh, making this a direct contest between two clubs separated by a single position in the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs FC Cincinnati today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: